You can now play N64 games on Nintendo Switch

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Players who have upgraded their Nintendo Switch Online subscriptions to access the new Expansion Pack are upset about the performance of the service's Nintendo 64 games. Fans are reporting issues of input lag, sound delays, frame rate issues, and incorrect controller layouts. Many issues have been collated into a ResetEra thread, which has attracted further submissions from players who are unhappy with the service. A video game based on A Quiet Place is currently in development and due for release in 2022. The game is being created by Saber Interactive, iLLOGIKA, and EP1T0ME, and is said to be an "untold story of survival in the A Quiet Place universe", suggesting this will not follow the events of the acclaimed horror movies from John Krasinski. And it's all presented by Riders Republic!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO