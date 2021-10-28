CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

You can now play N64 games on Nintendo Switch

By Adam Cook
NME
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the fact that on older Nintendo consoles there was the Virtual Console setup, where there were plenty...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Target Black Friday begins October 31: Discounts on Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo games

It used to be Black Friday was a single day sale that took place on the Friday after Thanksgiving. Over time, it started to encroach on actual Thanksgiving day before consumers finally pushed back and corporations decided to ease up on it. But now, perhaps due to the pandemic, businesses are thirstier than ever for your business. As a result, Black Friday is starting earlier than ever.
SHOPPING
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
Creative Bloq

The best PS5 deals available right now

If you're looking for the best PS5 deals out there, then you've come to the right place. With Black Friday 2021 coming soon, and Christmas following not long after, you may be on the hunt for a new PlayStation 5. While there are PS5 deals to be had, we do...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nintendo Nes#Console Games#Retro Games#Virtual Console#The Switch Nintendo#Snes
attackofthefanboy.com

Nintendo Switch Fans Have Problems With N64 Controls and Performance

The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack just released last night, but not without its problems. There have been some concerns about the Nintendo 64 aspect of this new premium subscription regarding its overall performance and controller schemes. It seems that people are rather divided on this not because of its price point, but because of the quality.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

N64 Games on Switch are Off to a Rough Start - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Players who have upgraded their Nintendo Switch Online subscriptions to access the new Expansion Pack are upset about the performance of the service's Nintendo 64 games. Fans are reporting issues of input lag, sound delays, frame rate issues, and incorrect controller layouts. Many issues have been collated into a ResetEra thread, which has attracted further submissions from players who are unhappy with the service. A video game based on A Quiet Place is currently in development and due for release in 2022. The game is being created by Saber Interactive, iLLOGIKA, and EP1T0ME, and is said to be an "untold story of survival in the A Quiet Place universe", suggesting this will not follow the events of the acclaimed horror movies from John Krasinski. And it's all presented by Riders Republic!
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

N64 games on Switch Online seeing player issues and complaints

N64 games have finally arrived on Switch as part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service, but the launch could have gone a bit better to say the least. Users have been coming forward with a slew of issues and complaints since last night’s debut. A good amount...
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Here is When All N64 Games Will Go Live on Switch

The N64 games as part of the newly announced expansion for the new Nintendo Switch Expansion pack are due to go live later today in America, and then tomorrow for other areas around the world, such as Europe and Japan. While Nintendo hasn’t officially revealed what time the N64 and Genesis / Mega Drive games will go live on Switch, there’s strong evidence pointing towards when fans should expect them to arrive for Nintendo’s console.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Nintendo
imore.com

Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack: How to use suspend points with N64 and Sega Genesis games

In the Sept. 23 Nintendo Direct, the company announced that with the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack players will be able to enjoy select N64 and Sega Genesis games. One of the great features that adds a bit of modernism to these old favorites is the use of suspend points. We're excited to use them as we play these classic games. Here's everything you need to know about them.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Random: Hey, A Switch Online N64 Game Description Mentions Golden Sun

If you were a fan of Nintendo during the Game Boy Advance generation, then you might have experienced Camelot's fantasy role-playing series Golden Sun. It got two games during this time and even allowed players to transfer across some content to the second game, Golden Sun: The Lost Age. As...
VIDEO GAMES
inputmag.com

You can now play ancient board games thanks to artificial intelligence

Before an AI can beat the pants off of you, it must first understand the rules of the game. That may not be the point of the Digital Ludeme Project, per se, but it certainly is the logical conclusion to its years-long goals. Per a new rundown from Wired, researchers and anthropologists have teamed up to help fill in the blanks to countless ancient board games whose rules have been lost to the ages with the help of artificial intelligence programming... and it is badass.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Tons More N64 Classics Found In Nintendo Switch Datamine

The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack opens up an enviable collection of classic Nintendo 64 and SEGA Mega Drive games on the portable platform. Now, this new leak seems to suggest that there’s even more titles on their way to the service. At the moment, you’re able to play...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

N64 Switch games vs. original hardware video comparison

GameXplain has shared a new video comparison for N64 games on Switch and the original hardware. Last night, the first batch of N64 titles were made available on the Switch Online + Expansion Pack service. GameXplain’s video shows off Super Mario 64, Yoshi’s Story, Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Mario Kart 64, Star Fox 64, Dr. Mario 64, and Mario Tennis. Strictly from a visual perspective, titles seem to be brighter on Switch. However, some players have complained about fog on Nintendo’s current console, particular when it comes to Zelda.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

You can now play Steam PC games on an Xbox with Nvidia’s GeForce Now

Nvidia is unlocking access to its GeForce Now streaming service on Microsoft Edge today, allowing Xbox owners to play Steam PC games on their consoles. GeForce Now includes access to more than 1,000 PC games, and Nvidia has finally started supporting the Edge browser that now ships on Xbox in a beta update to GeForce Now today.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Nintendo Switch Online datamine hints at many new N64 and SEGA Genesis games, potential future platform

Twitter user MondoMega has extracted new information about potential plans for Nintendo Switch Online thanks to a recent datamine. It goes without saying that additional titles are planned for the future. At least on the N64 side of things, Nintendo has already confirmed several heavy hitters, including Zelda: Majora’s Mask, Paper Mario, Pokemon Snap, and Banjo-Kazooie.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Japan: My Nintendo Store has smart N64 game keyrings available

The official Japanese My Nintendo Store has a batch of rather smart Nintendo 64 keyrings available. You can either purchase each keyring individually or alternatively you can purchase all eight keyrings in a bundle. The games depicted on the key rings include The Legend of Zelda : Ocarina of Time, Super Mario 64, Mario Kart 64 and more. These have yet to appear on the European or North American My Nintendo Store.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Can You Play Mario Party Superstars on the Switch Lite?

Switch Lite owners might be wondering if they can play Mario Party Superstars? Here's what you need to know. The latest installment to the Mario Party franchise, Mario Party Superstars, launches tomorrow for the Nintendo Switch. This lively party game features a few throwbacks to the classic Nintendo 64 Mario Party, updated and improved for the modern console. With five classic boards and 100 minigames to jump into, this new entry appears to be packed full of content.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy