With the launch of the new and highly anticipated Valve Steam Deck handheld console edging ever closer, Valve has this week introduced its new Steam Deck verified game library making it easy for gamers to find titles that support the Steam Deck console. Valve is reviewing the entire Steam catalog on Deck and after each game is reviewed it will then be categorized for its level of compatibility with Steam Deck allowing players to easily see the titles that will offer an excellent experience on the handheld console to those that are offering a below standard gaming experience on the smaller portable device or none at all.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO