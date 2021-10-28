TopNotch for Mac

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleTopNotch makes the notch disappear. Dynamic Wallpapers - TopNotch supports macOS Dynamic...

macupdate.com

Substance 3D Painter for Mac

Substance 3D Painter has the tools you need to texture your 3D assets, from advanced brushes to Smart Materials that automatically adapt to your model. Breathe life into your art. The industry standard. Substance 3D Painter is widely used in game and movie production as well as in product design,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
macupdate.com

GoodNotes for Mac

With GoodNotes you can transform your Mac into smart digital paper and a powerful document management system. Use the same features from GoodNotes' iPad version on your Mac and work with your documents where you want and when you want. Create, import, and edit documents on your mac:. Create digital...
COMPUTERS
macupdate.com

Desktop Video for Mac

Setup your Blackmagic hardware. Desktop Video includes everything you need to set up your DeckLink, Multibridge, UltraStudio, Intensity and H.264 Pro Recorder for any task in your facility. What's new in Desktop Video. Version 12.2:. Add support for DriverKit system extension. Add support for Adobe Premiere Pro on M1 Macs.
COMPUTERS
tweaklibrary.com

How to Use an iPhone As Mac Mouse?

There are various features of the iPhone and iPad which are not found in any other phone. What can not be done through an iPhone? It is faster than expected in browsing and can run all the high-end games without any complications. It clicks unbelievable photos and videos with its stunning camera and that is the reason that across the globe there is a great fan following of iPhones.
CELL PHONES
macupdate.com

Annotation File Utilities for Mac

Annotation File Utilities is an open-source Java tool for annotations. Programmers need to be able to transfer annotations between the three possible locations for annotations - source code, class files, and annotation files. Programmers will want to extract annotations from source and class files to an annotation file in order to easily read annotations, while various tools will only read annotations from source and class files.
SOFTWARE
macupdate.com

linked for Mac

Linked allows you to write down your thoughts and ideas to link them with days. The app was originally created as a weekend project for my colleagues at work. We needed an app to offload our brain and write down things that we may need for our daily meetings or other scrum events, things that simply did not fit inside a ticket.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Reset Network Settings on a Mac

Macs are very reliable nearly all of the time, but sometimes you may face difficulties while connecting to the internet or encounter slow browsing speeds. The internet could be working fine on your other devices, which can be annoying. It's often not obvious what the cause of a problem is, or even if there is one at all.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

How to edit a PDF on Mac

PDFs are an essential tool for businesses, schools, or anyone who wants a digital copy of any document. With a plethora of PDF programs out there now, it’s also incredibly easy to make changes to those files. However, the quickest and easiest way to edit a PDF on a Mac is with Preview.
SOFTWARE
spikenow.com

The Top 10 Email Clients for Mac

Apple has included a Mac mail app for every version of macOS going back to the OS X period. Even the original version of OS X included Apple Mail, and Apple had email apps for previous versions of its operating system for Macintosh computers, going back to the OS 9 and OS 8 days.
SOFTWARE
macupdate.com

Runway for Mac

Runway is an elegant UML designer that is both simple and powerful. It gives you all of the most important features you need in a diagramming and vector-design tool, as well as an easy-to-use class-diagram tool without all the extra cruft, at an affordable price. Runway is great for programmers...
COMPUTERS
macupdate.com

Decode for Mac

Decode converts UI files (files with extensions xib and storyboard) to Swift source code. Semantic syntax highlight for xib and storyboard files, based on UI element or property type. Automatic highlighting of Swift code, generated from selected UI element or property. Supported platforms for which UI files were designed: iOS,...
COMPUTERS
osxdaily.com

How to Install MacOS Monterey on a Mac

MacOS Monterey is here, complete with some nice new features like Live Text which allows you to select text in images, the inclusion of Shortcuts app on Mac, improvements to Safari, Focus modes, the ability to use a Mac as an AirPlay receiver, and a variety of general refinements to the Mac operating system.
SOFTWARE
The Independent

Black Friday laptop deals 2021: The best early offers on Windows devices and Chromebooks

With just three weeks left until kick-off, retailers are preparing for the biggest sales event on the commercial calendar. This year’s Black Friday starts on 26 November and will see prices cut on everything from laptops, gadgets and TVs to beauty, toys and clothing.Finding the best bargains amid the torrent of discounts is a real challenge, which is why we’ve launched our annual guide to navigating Black Friday like a pro. Many of us prefer to hold off on making big tech purchases until the sales, and so laptops are always among the most sought-after items over the Black Friday...
ELECTRONICS
macupdate.com

GZDoom for Mac

ZDoom is a source port for the modern era, supporting current hardware and operating systems and sporting a vast array of user options. Make Doom your own again!. In addition to Doom, ZDoom supports Heretic, Hexen, Strife, Chex Quest, and fan-created games like Harmony and Hacx. Meet the entire idTech 1 family!
VIDEO GAMES
macupdate.com

Quick Lettertracker for Mac

Ever drop some mail in the corner mailbox and wonder if it will ever get delivered? Or send out a direct mail campaign and think some of your trays just disappeared? Wouldn't it be great if you could track the progress of your business mail through the USPS system? Well, you can, with Quick Lettertracker! And the tracking results are Free!
COMPUTERS
macupdate.com

iBoysoft DiskGeeker for Mac

IBoysoft DiskGeeker is a one-stop BitLocker solution to manage and use BitLocker drives on Mac. It's able to encrypt drives with BitLocker Encryption method, read and write NTFS drives with/without BitLocker encryption, manage external disks and network drives, and so on.
COMPUTERS
osxdaily.com

How to AirPlay to a Mac (from iPhone, iPad, Mac)

One of the most interesting features added to macOS Monterey is the ability to AirPlay to your Mac using an iPhone, iPad, or even another Mac. If you’re familiar with Apple devices, you probably know what AirPlay is already. In fact, this feature has been a staple in iOS and macOS devices for over a decade. So far, you could AirPlay content from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac to AirPlay-compatible devices like the Apple TV, HomePod, speaker systems, and select smart TVs. However, with macOS Monterey, your Mac can be an AirPlay receiver too.
COMPUTERS
lifewire.com

How to Connect a Mac to a Router

If your Mac doesn’t have an Ethernet port, connect a USB-to-Ethernet adapter. Plug one end of an Ethernet cable into your router or modem and the other into your Mac or adapter. If the connection doesn’t occur automatically: Open the Apple menu > System Preferences > Network > Ethernet, and...
COMPUTERS
MacRumors Forums

TestFlight for Mac Officially Launches

Apple today informed developers that they can invite people to try out early versions of Mac apps prior to release using the TestFlight platform, marking the end of a beta test that's been ongoing since August. Mac app developers can invite up to 10,000 external testers through email or a...
SOFTWARE

