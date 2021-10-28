TopNotch for Mac

One of the most interesting features added to macOS Monterey is the ability to AirPlay to your Mac using an iPhone, iPad, or even another Mac. If you’re familiar with Apple devices, you probably know what AirPlay is already. In fact, this feature has been a staple in iOS and macOS devices for over a decade. So far, you could AirPlay content from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac to AirPlay-compatible devices like the Apple TV, HomePod, speaker systems, and select smart TVs. However, with macOS Monterey, your Mac can be an AirPlay receiver too.
