Now that Windows 11 has been out for a few weeks, we have been busy verifying it against Qt 6.2 to reinforce our commitment to Windows as a key development OS used but the Qt developers. We are happy to say that we have not found major issues. A few minor UI details are being worked but nothing that would prevent using Windows 11 for development by the Qt developers. This also covers supporting Windows 11 as a cross-compilation target. We are, however, very interested in any feedback you might have regarding Qt Windows 11 support.

COMPUTERS ・ 9 DAYS AGO