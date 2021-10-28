CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bachelorette star Angie Kent says she's 'mortified' and hopes to be a 'lesson' for others as she apologises for her drink-driving offence on The Morning Show

By Monique Friedlander
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

The Bachelorette's Angie Kent has expressed her remorse on national television after pleading guilty to mid-range drink driving.

The 31-year-old, who is disqualified from driving for four months, apologised for her actions on The Morning Show on Thursday, telling co-hosts Kylie Gillies and Larry Emdur: 'I am completely mortified and embarrassed.'

Angie blamed the incident on a 'lapse in judgment' and her rehearsal schedule for Dancing with the Stars, which affected how her body handled alcohol at the time.

'My lapse of judgement was totally off, thinking I could have two drinks on an empty stomach fresh after dancing for five weeks was not a good one,' she admitted.

'So hopefully I'm going to be inspired by my experiences, not defined by it. Never again,' she said.

Angie then pointed at herself and declared, 'I'm the lesson,' before adding: 'I'm only human and I will bounce back.'

Saying sorry: The Bachelorette's Angie Kent has expressed her remorse on The Morning Show after pleading guilty to mid-range drink driving

Angie was pulled over on the afternoon of Sunday, October 3, in Pyrmont, after temporarily relocating to Sydney to film the Channel Seven dancing contest Dancing with the Stars: All Stars.

She was driving a Kia Cerato at the time of her arrest, and was taken to a nearby police station where she returned a breath test reading of 0.081.

'The driver of the Kia - a 31-year-old woman with a QLD driver's licence - was breath tested at the scene and provided a positive reading,' her police report states.

'Never again': Angie, 31, blamed the incident on a 'lapse in judgment' and her rehearsal schedule for Dancing with the Stars, which affected how her body handled alcohol at the time
Charged: Angie was pulled over on the afternoon of Sunday, October 3, in Pyrmont, after temporarily relocating to Sydney to film Channel Seven's Dancing with the Stars: All Stars

Angie faced Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday morning, pleading guilty to mid-range drink driving.

As well as receiving a four-month driving ban, the reality star was fined $1,200 and ordered to participate in an interlock program for 12 months.

Angie was apologetic outside court, saying 'I'm very sorry for my actions.

'I'm grateful for all the opportunities I've been afforded... I've always worked hard to do my best.

'However, I recognise that I have to do better in the future and I'm determined to make sure I do.'

Guilty: She faced Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday morning, pleading guilty to mid-range drink driving
Regrets: Angie was apologetic outside court, saying: 'I'm very sorry for my actions'

