When deciding to move, cost, school ratings, and location are just a few of the things taken into account. One of the biggest factors in whether or not to move somewhere is the area’s safety. Illinois residents, whether you’re looking to move or not, will be happy to know that one of the safest cities […] The post This Illinois City Has Been Named One Of The Safest In The U.S. appeared first on Only In Your State.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO