CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Quinta, CA

La Quinta by Wyndham Launches ‘Thankful for Mom’ Series With Katie Lowes

By LODGING Staff
Lodging
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARSIPPANY, New Jersey—The holidays are a time to reflect and recognize those we’re most thankful for; in response, La Quinta by Wyndham is teaming up with actress and podcast host Katie Lowes to celebrate people who—despite the challenges of the pandemic—keep families on track: moms. Whether it’s navigating the...

lodgingmagazine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Orlando Bloom Holds Adorable Daughter Daisy, 1, As He & Katy Perry Touch Down In LA

Daisy Dove is back in Los Angeles! Orlando Bloom was spotted holding his daughter after celebrating fiancée Katy Perry’s birthday in Mexico. Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are back in Los Angeles with daughter Daisy. The actor, 44, was spotted carrying his 1-year-old daughter in a parking structure on October 26 following his getaway with fiancée Katy to celebrate her 37th birthday. He looked comfortable in a casual white t-shirt and khaki pants, his hair slightly disheveled from his travels.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Quinta, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Entertainment
La Quinta, CA
Society
ComicBook

How to Claim a Free Taco Bell Taco Thanks to the World Series

Taco Bell has become known for a number of staples, from its eclectic and beloved menu to its headline-grabbing marketing campaigns. One combination of the two is the "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" campaign, which allows customers to potentially get free food if a base is stolen in the World Series. Luckily, that ended up being the case in a recent game between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros, thanks to a play from the Brave's Ozzie Albies. If you want to take part in the 2021 edition of "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco", here's what you need to know.
RESTAURANTS
valleybusinessreport.com

Quinta Mazatlán Opens Sticks and Bones Trail

Quinta Mazatlán World Birding Center‘s Sticks and Bones Trail opens Oct. 23 and a Halloween party will follow one week later on Oct. 30. The trail will be up through mid-November. Guests can stop by Tuesdays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and until 7 p.m. on Thursdays. The trail is free with park admission.
MCALLEN, TX
travelawaits.com

JetBlue Launches ‘Monster Sale’ With Fares As Low As $31 One Way

TravelAwaits participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links. JetBlue announced that its “Monster Sale” runs from today until Friday, October 29. The sale boasts prices as low as $31 for select one-way flights from November to mid-December. Travelers who wish to take advantage of the low fares will need to book their flights at JetBlue.com or by using the airline’s mobile app.
LIFESTYLE
FASHION Magazine |

Holiday Shopping is Here Already Thanks to Katy Perry and Gap

The “Smile” singer on starring in Gap’s holiday campaign and what “All You Need is Love” means to her. The holiday season is starting early this year — and by early, we mean pre-Halloween early!— thanks to a new Gap campaign starring Katy Perry. Released earlier today, the film stars...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Lowes
Lodging

Lodging Econometrics: Dallas Led the U.S. Construction Pipeline in Q3 2021

PORTSMOUTH, New Hampshire—In the third quarter of 2021, analysts at Lodging Econometrics (LE) report that the top five markets with the largest total hotel construction pipelines by projects are: Dallas with 147 projects/17,711 rooms, Atlanta with 139 projects/18,659 rooms, Los Angeles with 133 projects/22,145 rooms, New York City with 130 projects/22,417 rooms, and Houston, with 90 projects/9,225 rooms. These top five markets account for 13 percent of the projects and 15 percent of rooms in the total U.S. pipeline.
CONSTRUCTION
MarketWatch

Ulta to offer same-day delivery through partnership with DoorDash

Ulta Beauty Inc. will offer same-day delivery from locations in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston and Boise through a partnership with DoorDash Inc. , the companies announced on Tuesday. The program will be expanded in 2022. On Monday, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. announced a portal for baby items, available on Uber . DoorDash stock is up 40.3% for the year to date. Ulta has gained 27.3%. And the S&P 500 index has risen 23.2% for the period.
BUSINESS
Lodging

JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa Completes Renovation

PALM DESERT, California—The JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa unveiled the property’s multi-million dollar renovation. The redesign has transformed the resort into a modern space with desert-inspired elements. Every detail is recrafted, from the lobby to the 884 guestrooms, including 101 suites, and the event venues. “The JW Marriott...
LIFESTYLE
Lodging

Essex Hotel Management President Barbara Purvis on Surviving the Pandemic

For many smaller hotel operators, surviving the pandemic meant leaning into the unique advantages of having a more limited portfolio, including the ability to quickly adapt, stay nimble, engage with property-level teams, and maintain transparent, direct communications. LODGING recently spoke with Barbara Purvis, president of Essex Hotel Management, a management company based in Rochester, N.Y., that has been active in the hospitality space for more than three decades, starting with a single Microtel and since growing to a portfolio of 12 hotels under various Hilton and Marriott brands that stretch from New York to Florida. Purvis shared her experience navigating the pandemic, challenges the company endured, and her predictions for the next few months.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wyndham#Travel Itinerary#Stay At Home Moms#Parsippany#Data
TVShowsAce

Katie Thurston Thankful For Friends Support During Breakup

The Bachelorette Katie Thurston is getting by with some help from her friends. She recently expressed her thoughts about her now ex-fiance Blake Moynes and their split. Nobody knows for sure who ended things. However, Katie and Blake remain friends and are navigating their new normal. Katie is getting out and living again. What is she up to and how are her friends offering support?
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
Lodging

Radisson Hotel Group Americas Partners With Aditi Ashok

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota—Radisson Hotel Group Americas announced a two-year partnership with brand ambassador, professional golfer Aditi Ashok. Ashok is an Arjuna Awardee, a two-time Olympian, a three-time LET winner (2016 Qatar Ladies Open, 2016 Hero Women’s Indian Open, and 2017 Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open), and ranked first in putts per round (28.91) on the LET in 2016. Ashok made her Olympic Games debut as the youngest golfer in the field representing India at the 2016 Summer Olympics and finished in fourth place at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Ashok has recorded five worldwide wins (two of these as an amateur), and over 25 top-10 finishes, including a career-best T3 result at the LPGA DOW Great Lakes Bay Invitational in 2021 and in 2018. Ashok’s 28.67 putting average was the second-lowest putting average on the LPGA Tour. Since turning professional, Ashok has retained her full playing status on both the LET and the LPGA Tour since 2016 and 2017 respectively.
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

From Better Lounges to Chef-Crafted Dishes: How Airlines Are Wooing Premium Passengers

The pandemic has impacted the air travel industry in many ways, and one of the biggest has been the significant increase in the booking—and purchase—of private jets, as the advantages of this mode of transport fit perfectly with the increased desire for privacy, convenience and flexibility. But now that so many luxury travelers have gotten a taste of the private aviation life, will they ever go back to commercial air travel? Many of the top international airlines are betting they will—and are introducing a host of things to tempt their premium cabin passengers to return to the fold. From new first...
INDUSTRY
Lodging

Stonehouse Capital Has Acquired Rancho Caymus Inn

NAPA VALLEY, California — Stonehouse Capital (Stonehouse), an investor, owner, and developer of distinctive hospitality assets, has acquired the Rancho Caymus Inn located in Napa Valley. The boutique hotel is one of few properties in Rutherford proper, surrounded by vineyards and winemakers. The 26-guestroom property was originally built by the...
RUTHERFORD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
TravelDailyNews.com

Viva Wyndham announces reopening of Wyndham Azteca after millions spent on renovations

MIAMI – Viva Wyndham Resorts, a collection of all-inclusive resorts located in the Caribbean, including Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Bahamas, announced that after extensive renovations totaling more than $6 million, Viva Wyndham Azteca will reopen its doors to guests on November 1, 2021. The reopening of the all-inclusive, oceanfront resort located in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico, home to the finest white-sand beaches in the renowned Playacar complex, also coincides with the reopening of Viva Wyndham’s V Heavens Resort located in the Playa Dorada complex in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. V Heavens features an ample array of amenities, and also boasts a full-service spa, as well as a Robert Trent Jones Sr. signature golf course. The two resort openings complete the reopening of all eight of Viva Wyndham resorts across its portfolio.
LIFESTYLE
Variety

Womenswear Brand The Great. Opens Shop in Venice, Plus Other Style News

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Meritt Elliott and Emily Current, best friends, designers, entrepreneurs and co-CEOs of The Great., have opened up a second outpost of their multi-category womenswear brand in Venice (1107 Abbot Kinney Blvd.). A Craftsman-style bungalow serves as the backdrop for the former celebrity stylists’ Americana-inspired pieces — cozy knits, embroidered tees, college sweatshirts and ultrasoft sleepwear — which have garnered them a following that includes...
APPAREL
Dirt

‘The Profit’ Host Marcus Lemonis Squeezes Into $18 Million Manhattan Townhouse

Click here to read the full article. Marcus Lemonis is the investor/entrepreneur/television personality who owns the rights to “Let’s Make a Deal,” and rather grandly touts himself on his own website as the person who’s our “Bridge to knowledge and opportunity, not only in business but in life.” He’s also the chairman and CEO of Camping World, as well as several other companies, and is known to TV watchers as the host of CNBC’s long-running docu-style reality series “The Profit,” on which he offers his expertise and/or investment to struggling small businesses in exchange for an ownership stake. The entrepreneur, who...
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy