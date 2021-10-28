La Quinta by Wyndham Launches ‘Thankful for Mom’ Series With Katie Lowes

MIAMI – Viva Wyndham Resorts, a collection of all-inclusive resorts located in the Caribbean, including Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Bahamas, announced that after extensive renovations totaling more than $6 million, Viva Wyndham Azteca will reopen its doors to guests on November 1, 2021. The reopening of the all-inclusive, oceanfront resort located in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico, home to the finest white-sand beaches in the renowned Playacar complex, also coincides with the reopening of Viva Wyndham’s V Heavens Resort located in the Playa Dorada complex in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. V Heavens features an ample array of amenities, and also boasts a full-service spa, as well as a Robert Trent Jones Sr. signature golf course. The two resort openings complete the reopening of all eight of Viva Wyndham resorts across its portfolio.
