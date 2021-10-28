CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia cyber attack prevented by EWU students

By Jamie Nelson
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEastern Washington University was named a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense (NCAE-C) by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the National Security Agency (NSA). Including EWU, there are 10 NCAE-Cs in Washington state. Eastern is the first and only four-year university to receive this recognition...

#Cyber Security#Ewu#Cyberattack#Ncae#Nsa#The Pisces Project#Pisces#Russian
