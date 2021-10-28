Live like a Roy! Luxury NYC condo where Kendall plots against his father in season three of HBO's Succession hits the market for $23.3million

A luxury Manhattan condominium featured in the hit HBO drama Succession that boasts 22ft ceilings, six skylights, two powder rooms, a private outdoor terrace with views of downtown, and a resident-only swimming pool and wine-tasting room can be had for $23.3million.

The duplex property, Pavilion A, is located on the 29th floor of 2 Park Place, which is the address of historic Woolworth Building, in the Tribeca section of Lower Manhattan.

Two years ago, the property was listed for $30million.

Succession fans would recognize the condo as the backdrop for the show's drama as the home of Rava Roy, the ex-wife of Kendall Roy. Rava Roy is played by Natalie Gold and Kendall Roy is portrayed in the series by Jeremy Strong.

Kendall Roy is the second-oldest son of fictitious media mogul Logan Roy, played by Brian Cox.

Succession tells the story of Logan Roy’s children and their battle for control of Waystar RoyCo, the global media giant, which is facing an uncertain future due to the founder’s failing health.

The five-bedroom, four-bathroom condo spans more than 6,700 square feet of indoor space as well as nearly 2,800ft of an outdoor duplex terrace.

The kitchen includes custom-made cabinetry by DADA, the luxury Italian furniture giant, as well as marble countertops, a wine fridge, and two dishwashers.

The view from the observation deck of the 408-square-foot private terrace

The image above shows one of the rooms from inside the condo in the Tribeca section of Manhattan

Near the kitchen is a 52ft long great room.

As if one open kitchen is not enough, there’s a morning kitchen in the master suite, which also has private access to the terrace and a walk-in closet.

The master bathroom has a steam shower, a soaking tub, dual vanity sinks, and radiant heat floors.

There’s also a fitness studio inside the building that is only accessible to residents.

The 792ft skyscraper's lower 28 floors remain office spaces. The 32 luxury units above just completed a five-year renovation overseen by famed French architect Thierry W. Despont.

The prices of the luxury condos ranged from $3.5 million to $79 million for The Pinnacle, the massive penthouse which takes up floors 50 to 58 and offers panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline and New York Harbor.

The five levels span 9,680 square feet and offer access to the skyscraper's signature spire.

The skyscraper was designed by Cass Gilbert and completed in 1913.

It supplanted the 700-foot-tall MetLife Tower in the Flatiron District as the world's tallest and named for discount-store pioneer F.W. Woolworth, who paid $13.5million in cash for the project.

It remained the tallest in the world for 17 years until being eclipsed by the 1,046-foot-tall Chrysler Building.

Woolworth's five-and-dime stores were the first to allow customers to examine what they wanted to buy without the help of a sales clerk.

He also created fixed prices for items by buying merchandise directly from manufacturers, eliminating the common practice of haggling

His building, nicknamed 'The Cathedral of Commerce,' housed a Woolworth's in the first one-and-a-half floors and kept it its headquarters in the tower until 1997, when it was eventually run out of business by a new generation of retail competitors, such as Walmart.

Horn's Alchemy Properties was the company charged with converting the top floors of the building to residential use.

Converting it into a penthouse was a challenge because there weren't enough windows in the crown of the building to satisfy the city's minimum light and air requirements.

Alchemy petitioned the city's Landmarks Preservation Commission to add six windows and expand existing ones to bring the unit up to code, according to the Wall Street Journal.

There were also 3,500 pieces of damaged terra-cotta on the building's façade replaced.

The image above shows a fitness room accessible only to residents located inside the building

The fitness room is one of many amenities that are available to the residents of the exclusive residence

The Woolworth Building's residential units also have a wine cellar and a tasting room. The image on the right shows a billiards table inside Gilbert Lounge, an amenity available to all residents

The Pavilion A also boasts of a room with a grand piano as well as a billiards table (far left)

One of the condo's bedrooms with access to the outdoor terrace is seen in the above photo

Residents of the building have access to amenities, including a spa with a sauna and hot tub, a fitness studio and a wine cellar and tasting room.

Woolworth's private basement pool has also been restored for residents to use.

Among the many amenities, the building also features a residential lobby that has been fully restored from Woolworth's private office, where the retail mogul cemented his legacy in the Big Apple.

The lower levels are still leased for commercial use.

The building is located beside City Hall Park, Brookfield Place and the Westfield World Trade Center.

Frank W. Woolworth's original pool has been restored for residential use

The property is located at 2 Park Place, in the Tribeca neighborhood

The main lobby has also been restored to how Woolworth had it during his retail days

The 792-foo-tall Woolworth building, constructed for giant Frank W. Woolworth, was the world's tallest building when it opened in 1913. It was dubbed the 'Cathedral of Commerce'