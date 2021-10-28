CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Live like a Roy! Luxury NYC condo where Kendall plots against his father in season three of HBO's Succession hits the market for $23.3million

By Ariel Zilber, Ronny Reyes For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

A luxury Manhattan condominium featured in the hit HBO drama Succession that boasts 22ft ceilings, six skylights, two powder rooms, a private outdoor terrace with views of downtown, and a resident-only swimming pool and wine-tasting room can be had for $23.3million.

The duplex property, Pavilion A, is located on the 29th floor of 2 Park Place, which is the address of historic Woolworth Building, in the Tribeca section of Lower Manhattan.

Two years ago, the property was listed for $30million.

Succession fans would recognize the condo as the backdrop for the show's drama as the home of Rava Roy, the ex-wife of Kendall Roy. Rava Roy is played by Natalie Gold and Kendall Roy is portrayed in the series by Jeremy Strong.

Kendall Roy is the second-oldest son of fictitious media mogul Logan Roy, played by Brian Cox.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32c8Mu_0cfPyJcs00
A luxury condo on the 29th floor of the historic Woolworth Building skyscraper in Lower Manhattan is on the market for more than $23million
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CLA9a_0cfPyJcs00
The condo is the same residence seen on the hit HBO drama Succession, starring, left to right: Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, and Nicholas Braun
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mze3q_0cfPyJcs00
HBO plans to bring back Succession for a fourth season as the show has proven a hit with audiences who subscribe to the streaming service HBO Max. The image above shows a scene from the show as filmed in the condo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sutUE_0cfPyJcs00
The condo boasts 22ft ceilings, six skylights, two powder rooms, a private outdoor terrace with views of downtown, and a resident-only swimming pool and wine-tasting room
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eertb_0cfPyJcs00
Sarah Snook, who plays Shiv Roy, the youngest and only daughter in the Roy family, is seen above inside the condo during a scene in the second episode of the third season of Succession

Succession tells the story of Logan Roy’s children and their battle for control of Waystar RoyCo, the global media giant, which is facing an uncertain future due to the founder’s failing health.

HBO plans to bring back Succession for a fourth season as the show has proven a hit with audiences who subscribe to the streaming service HBO Max.

The five-bedroom, four-bathroom condo spans more than 6,700 square feet of indoor space as well as nearly 2,800ft of an outdoor duplex terrace.

The kitchen includes custom-made cabinetry by DADA, the luxury Italian furniture giant, as well as marble countertops, a wine fridge, and two dishwashers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l5tcf_0cfPyJcs00
The view from the observation deck of the 408-square-foot private terrace 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fs45l_0cfPyJcs00
The kitchen includes custom-made cabinetry by DADA, the luxury Italian furniture giant, as well as marble countertops, a wine fridge, and two dishwashers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VGPjm_0cfPyJcs00
As if one open kitchen is not enough, there’s a morning kitchen in the master suite, which also has private access to the terrace and a walk-in closet
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41mmMA_0cfPyJcs00
The master bathroom has a steam shower, a soaking tub, dual vanity sinks, and radiant heat floors
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gaWP3_0cfPyJcs00
The image above shows one of the rooms from inside the condo in the Tribeca section of Manhattan

Near the kitchen is a 52ft long great room.

As if one open kitchen is not enough, there’s a morning kitchen in the master suite, which also has private access to the terrace and a walk-in closet.

The master bathroom has a steam shower, a soaking tub, dual vanity sinks, and radiant heat floors.

There’s also a fitness studio inside the building that is only accessible to residents.

The 792ft skyscraper's lower 28 floors remain office spaces. The 32 luxury units above just completed a five-year renovation overseen by famed French architect Thierry W. Despont.

The prices of the luxury condos ranged from $3.5 million to $79 million for The Pinnacle, the massive penthouse which takes up floors 50 to 58 and offers panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline and New York Harbor.

The five levels span 9,680 square feet and offer access to the skyscraper's signature spire.

The skyscraper was designed by Cass Gilbert and completed in 1913.

It supplanted the 700-foot-tall MetLife Tower in the Flatiron District as the world's tallest and named for discount-store pioneer F.W. Woolworth, who paid $13.5million in cash for the project.

It remained the tallest in the world for 17 years until being eclipsed by the 1,046-foot-tall Chrysler Building.

Woolworth's five-and-dime stores were the first to allow customers to examine what they wanted to buy without the help of a sales clerk.

He also created fixed prices for items by buying merchandise directly from manufacturers, eliminating the common practice of haggling

His building, nicknamed 'The Cathedral of Commerce,' housed a Woolworth's in the first one-and-a-half floors and kept it its headquarters in the tower until 1997, when it was eventually run out of business by a new generation of retail competitors, such as Walmart.

Horn's Alchemy Properties was the company charged with converting the top floors of the building to residential use.

Converting it into a penthouse was a challenge because there weren't enough windows in the crown of the building to satisfy the city's minimum light and air requirements.

Alchemy petitioned the city's Landmarks Preservation Commission to add six windows and expand existing ones to bring the unit up to code, according to the Wall Street Journal.

There were also 3,500 pieces of damaged terra-cotta on the building's façade replaced.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rgZdZ_0cfPyJcs00
The image above shows a fitness room accessible only to residents located inside the building
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f4MFI_0cfPyJcs00
The fitness room is one of many amenities that are available to the residents of the exclusive residence
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JtxK9_0cfPyJcs00
The Woolworth Building's residential units also have a wine cellar and a tasting room. The image on the right shows a billiards table inside Gilbert Lounge, an amenity available to all residents
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yvp0D_0cfPyJcs00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11qqUE_0cfPyJcs00
The Pavilion A also boasts of a room with a grand piano as well as a billiards table (far left)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cs5Z4_0cfPyJcs00
One of the condo's bedrooms with access to the outdoor terrace is seen in the above photo

Residents of the building have access to amenities, including a spa with a sauna and hot tub, a fitness studio and a wine cellar and tasting room.

Woolworth's private basement pool has also been restored for residents to use.

Among the many amenities, the building also features a residential lobby that has been fully restored from Woolworth's private office, where the retail mogul cemented his legacy in the Big Apple.

The lower levels are still leased for commercial use.

The building is located beside City Hall Park, Brookfield Place and the Westfield World Trade Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oetmh_0cfPyJcs00
Frank W. Woolworth's original pool has been restored for residential use
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fePWO_0cfPyJcs00
The property is located at 2 Park Place, in the Tribeca neighborhood
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iunmy_0cfPyJcs00
The main lobby has also been restored to how Woolworth had it during his retail days
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WOaE8_0cfPyJcs00
The 792-foo-tall Woolworth building, constructed for giant Frank W. Woolworth, was the world's tallest building when it opened in 1913. It was dubbed the 'Cathedral of Commerce'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47tVHF_0cfPyJcs00
The Woolworth building had been the tallest skyscraper in the world from 1913 to 1930

