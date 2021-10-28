CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dancing With The Stars' Gleb Savchenko has finalized divorce from Elena Samodanova ... following their November 2020 split

By Adam S. Levy For Dailymail.com
Dancing with the Stars professional Gleb Savchenko and estranged wife Elena Samodanova have finalized their divorce.

The divorce between Savchenko, 38, and Samodanova, 37, was finalized on October 22, People reported, citing court docs it reviewed in the case.

The former couple, who first parted ways in November of 2020, will split joint custody of their daughters, Olivia, 10, and Zlata, four.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=030Azx_0cfPyEDF00
The latest: Dancing with the Stars professional Gleb Savchenko, 38, and estranged wife Elena Samodanova, 37, have finalized their divorce. The former couple was snapped in 2019 

Neither Savchenko and Samodanova asked for spousal support in the split, according to court docs.

Savchenko said in a statement that his focus was on co-parenting with Samodanova moving forward, the outlet reported.

'My number one priority right now and always will be my daughters, and making this divorce have as minimal an effect on them as possible,' Savchenko said. 'Sometimes relationships don't work out and this is one of those times.'

He continued: 'Elena and I agreed to work together to end the marriage with grace and be amicable to one another. As co-parents we commit to protect our girls from our differences, to support their relationships with each other and to continue to put their growth and development first.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15shAJ_0cfPyEDF00
Savchenko was snapped at the MTV Movie Awards this past May
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yDWZL_0cfPyEDF00
The former pair initially announced they their 14-year marriage was coming to an end last November. They were snapped in March of 2019 in LA 

According to court docs, Samodanova will keep the Los Angeles-based dance studio the former couple opened, Pro Dance L.A.

Savchenko is slated to sell the Los Angeles home they shared and pay Samodanova a sum of $291,430 divided into $2,800 monthly installments, according to court docs.

The former pair initially announced their 14-year marriage was coming to an end last November.

Amid the split, Samodanova accused Savchenko of cheating on her, which he denied.

'The thing is, I've never actually cheated on her,' he told Entertainment Tonight late last year. 'Never, ever, ever.'

He added that while 'it might have looked on TV like' he was romantically involved with his dance partners, 'it never was the case.'

Savchenko told the outlet last March that he and Samodanova were 'on great terms,' as they were 'trying to move on' and 'co-parenting together.'

Savchenko opened up on the approach in which explained the new circumstances to his eldest daughter.

'I said to Olivia, "Whatever is happening, it's life, but you get to live in two different places. You're gonna have your own room, with, like, anime posters and LED lights, and we're gonna make it so fun. Then you can go back to your mom, and you'll have your own room, which is a little different. But it's fun."'

