NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rout Chicago Bears 38-3

By admin
jacksonvillefreepress.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Valerie Wardlaw -It was overcast and rainy in Tampa Bay on Sunday but that did not prevent the defending Super Bowl Champions Buccaneers (6-1) from routing the Chicago Bears (3-4)in what can only be described as a humiliating loss. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reached another milestone, becoming the...

jacksonvillefreepress.com

Herald-Palladium

Brady tops 600 career TD passes, Buccaneers rout Bears 38-3

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady says he's not one for collecting a lot of mementos documenting his many accomplishments during an unsurpassed 22-year career. Becoming the first player to throw 600 career touchdown passes is pretty special, though. So after Mike Evans bolted to the stands and handed the...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

5 things to watch for when the Chicago Bears play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, including Damien Williams being activated from the COVID-19 list and Akiem Hicks ruled out — plus our Week 7 predictions

The Chicago Bears travel to Tampa, Fla., to take on Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon. As kickoff approaches, here’s our snapshot look at the game. Chicago Bears (3-3) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1) Kickoff: 3:25 p.m. Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. TV and radio: CBS-2, WBBM-AM 780, WCFS-FM 105.9, WRTO-AM 1200 (Spanish). The line: ...
NFL
bleachernation.com

Older Gentleman Exacts His Revenge: BUCCANEERS 38, BEARS 3

On Nov. 9, 2014, the Chicago Bears went into halftime facing a 42-0 deficit. Against their arch-nemesis, the Green Bay Packers. On the road. In Lambeau Field. And in front of a nationally televised audience. In that moment, the most tried and true Bears fan felt it in their soul...
NFL
buccaneers.com

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 38, Bears 3

As the visiting team, the Chicago Bears called the coin toss. They chose tails, which never fails, and ended up winning, then electing to receive. The Buccaneers made quick work of getting the Bears offense off the field, forcing a three-and-out behind a monster sack by defensive tackle Vita Vea on second down. They'd surrender the ball back to Tampa Bay via a punt that was returned 43 yards by Bucs rookie Jaelon Darden.
NFL
bucsnation.com

Buccaneers vs. Bears recap: Complementary football leads to 38-3 victory

After benefitting from a mini bye week that came after their Thursday Night Football win over the Eagles on Oct. 14, the Buccaneers (5-1) returned to Raymond James Stadium on Sunday afternoon to host the Chicago Bears (3-3). The story of Tampa Bay’s season, to this point, has been about...
NFL
chatsports.com

Tom Brady, Mike Evans Connect for 3 TDs as Buccaneers Rout Justin Fields, Bears

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers weren't about to lose to the Chicago Bears again. Though the Buccaneers lost to the Bears last season before winning the Super Bowl, they enacted some revenge Sunday with a 38-3 victory at Raymond James Stadium. Tom Brady and Mike Evans led the way for Tampa Bay, which improved to 6-1 and has now won four in a row.
NFL
bucsnation.com

Notes and stats from the Buccaneers 38-3 win over the Bears

- The Buccaneers defeated the Bears 38-3, moving to 6-1 on the season – the team’s best start through seven games in franchise history. - Buccaneers QB Tom Brady completed 20-of-36 passes for 211 yards and four touchdowns, with no interceptions, earning a 109.8 passer rating. - Brady leads the...
NFL
Pewter Report

Bucs Throttle Bears, 38-3

The Bucs defense was the big story in their 38-3 throttling of the Chicago Bears. Five turnovers by the defense, along with four sacks, put the Bears offense in hibernation. The game proved to be a turning point for penalties and mental mistakes for the team. Zero turnovers and only one penalty helped propel the Bucs to a convincing win.
NFL

