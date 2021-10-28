'Next Man Up': Pack focused on playing for Isaiah Moore

If West Virginia is at its peak so far under Neal Brown, it certainly wants to keep on climbing and has an opportunity to do so Saturday. The Mountaineers play host to No. 11 Oklahoma State, which has won six in a row in the series, including one last season that was closer than the score would indicate. The Cowboys are good at what they do, and they know it and flaunt it. WVU has to have a plan on offense and defense ... but what will it be? How does the offense run the ball and respond to the results? What will the defense do to stop Jaylen Warren and combat Spencer Sanders? When all is said and done, what are we talking about on the postgame podcast? All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 8 HOURS AGO