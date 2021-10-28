Here's what's in the $1.75 trillion economic plan Biden will try to sell to his party

This week, U.S. lawmakers are preparing to debate the advance of Joe Biden’s Build Back Better proposal, which is now estimated at $1.75 trillion. The new proposal follows the expansive monetary policy the Federal Reserve engaged in during the last two years expanding the money supply like never before. Meanwhile, U.S. inflation is at a 30 year high and the central bank’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) plans to assess new strategies today.

