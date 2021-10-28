CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's what's in the $1.75 trillion economic plan Biden will try to sell to his party

By Kate Sullivan
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

President Joe Biden on Thursday will make the case for a significantly scaled-back version of his massive economic plan to expand the social safety net hours before departing for his second major foreign trip as...

www.cnn.com

CNN

Billionaire investor: Democrats' plan to tax stock buybacks is 'literally insane'

New York (CNN Business) — Democrats want to tax stock buybacks to help pay for President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion spending plan. Billionaire investor Charlie Munger isn't happy about it. "I think it's insane. Literally insane," Munger, the right-hand man of legendary investor Warren Buffett, told CNN in an interview.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Biden's agenda is dead

There is no doubt about it: The Biden administration is a failure, and so is the president’s agenda. Just 10 months into his presidency, President Joe Biden has suffered a massive political beating. Republicans swept Virginia on Tuesday night, winning almost every single state election less than a year after Biden won the state by 10 points. New Jersey came uncomfortably close to falling to the GOP as well.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Fox News

NBC News reporter says Biden’s apparent nap is ‘political obstacle,’ reminds viewers he keeps long hours

An NBC News reporter worked to find excuses Monday for President Joe Biden’s apparent cat nap during speeches at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference. Biden, who warned military service members this summer that top Pentagon officials consider climate change to be the "greatest threat" to America’s national security in the coming years, sat with his arms crossed, looking like he was drifting in and out of sleep, in a viral video shared by Washington Post reporter Zach Purser Brown.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
bitcoin.com

$1.75 Trillion for Climate Change, Social Services — Biden’s 'Build Back Better' Plan Advances While Inflation Grips US

This week, U.S. lawmakers are preparing to debate the advance of Joe Biden’s Build Back Better proposal, which is now estimated at $1.75 trillion. The new proposal follows the expansive monetary policy the Federal Reserve engaged in during the last two years expanding the money supply like never before. Meanwhile, U.S. inflation is at a 30 year high and the central bank’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) plans to assess new strategies today.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

Manchin calls Biden's $1.75 trillion spending proposal a "shell game"

Key Democratic Senator Joe Manchin is demanding more time to get "clarity" on the economic impact of the social spending package put forward by President Biden and other Democrats. In remarks to reporters on Monday, Manchin blasted House progressives for holding the bipartisan infrastructure bill hostage. Last week before leaving...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Manchin wavers on Biden's plan, Democrats vow to push ahead

Pivotal Sen. Joe Manchin wavered on his support for President Joe Biden s sweeping $1.75 trillion domestic policy proposal, but Democratic leaders vowed to push ahead, with initial voting possible on the bill and a related $1 trillion infrastructure package in the House this week.The West Virginia Democrat's announcement Monday came as Democrats wanted assurances from Manchin that he will support Biden's big package. He's one of two key holdout senators whose votes are needed to secure the deal and push it toward passage. Instead, the conservative Manchin rebuffed progressive Democrats, urging them to quit holding “hostage” the smaller...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MarketWatch

Biden says he'll make Fed chair announcement 'fairly quickly'

President Joe Biden on Tuesday indicated that his administration is getting closer to announcing a decision on whether Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will stay on as head of the U.S. central bank. In response to a question at a news conference, Biden said an announcement will come "fairly quickly," adding that he's been meeting with economic advisers on the issue and there are "a lot of good choices."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

CNN

