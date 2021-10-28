CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Aviation Program Launched At Baltimore Polytechnic Institute

By 1010 WOLB Baltimore
 6 days ago

Source: jun xu / Getty


Students at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute now have a new career path to choose from. A flight simulator was installed at the school during the summer and students have been logging flight hours since school has reopened.

The simulator cost the district $50,000, but the Empowering Through Aviation (ETA) program is helping with training and mentorship.

“It’s a big reach, but to have this kind of equipment means that young people can whet their appetites and get hooked,” Dr. Sonja Brookins Santelises, chief executive officer for Baltimore City Schools, said.

Mike Jacobson, director of ETA, said the simulator is pretty close to the real thing. He’s pilot himself with 24 years experience flying.

“There are lots of folks in demographics here in the city that we hope to accelerate,” Jacobson said.

Source: CBS Baltimore

WHSV

Marshall U. launches new cyber security institute

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall University has launched its newly formed Institute for Cyber Security. Marshall President Jerome Gilbert says the institute is an academic and research cluster that will support cybersecurity-related programs across the campus. The new center will work to address emerging needs in cybersecurity. The institute is...
COLLEGES
ucf.edu

UCF Launches National Search for Florida Space Institute Director

UCF is launching a national search for the next director of the Florida Space Institute. Ray Lugo ’79, who has led the UCF-based institute for the past eight years, is leaving to become president and chief operating officer at the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space. The nonprofit manages all operations aboard the International Space Station. The industrial engineering alum’s last day at UCF is Oct. 29.
ORLANDO, FL
