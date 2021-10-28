CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MD

Baltimore Teen Arrested For Columbia Carjacking

By 1010 WOLB Baltimore
 6 days ago

Source: manusapon kasosod / Getty


A 16-year-old Baltimore boy is being charged as an adult in connection to a carjacking Tuesday morning in Columbia.

It happened just after 10:30 a.m. on the 5400 block of Harpers Farm Road. The victim told police he was approached by two assailants with their faces partially covered.

Police said one of the assailants produced a handgun, assaulted the victim and demanded the car.

The victim and two other passengers got out of the car and the thieves drove off.

Officers were able to find the car nearby and arrested the 16-year-old.

The teen is facing armed carjacking, robbery, motor vehicle theft, assault and weapon violations charges.

Source: WBAL-TV

