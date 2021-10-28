After Birth Of Second Child, Broncos Safety Justin Simmons Says He Idolized Kobe Bryant, Loves Being A ‘Girl Dad’

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Safety Justin Simmons and his wife welcomed their second child over the weekend, and it was another girl. When reporters asked him about it after Broncos practice on Wednesday, he brought up the late Kobe Bryant, who had daughters like him.

“Being a girl dad is the best,” Simmons said, referring to Bryant’s prideful phrase that became popular after his tragic death .

“I think I really — I loved my daughter before the unfortunate passing of Kobe, but then I think I just dove into his perspective on — people were asking him, ‘Well what about a boy?’ Kobe was my sports idol growing up, so I just look back at those interviews.”

Bryant was asked by an ESPN reporter once if he would have more children in the future. “I would have five more girls if I could,” Bryant told her. “I’m a girl dad.”

Simmons said he idolized Bryant long before becoming a parent, but his appreciation for the basketball legend is now deeper.

“I already loved my daughter, but then it really hit me (that) there’s something about investing as a dad and as a man into your daughter’s life. It’s just such a special bond. Something that is so sacred and it’s cherishing.”

Simmons says he feels “blessed beyond measure” to be a dad to daughters.

He finished his comments about fatherhood by giving a shout out to his wife Taryn.

“I’m just hoping they can be half the woman their mom is. Then they’ll be okay,” he said.