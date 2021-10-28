CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Man with knife attacks driver after crash: Akron police

By Jen Steer
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UL8D1_0cfPpmmM00

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– A man is recovering after he was attacked Wednesday evening, Akron police said.

It started when another car sideswiped his vehicle at 13th Street SW and National Avenue at about 6:30 p.m.

High school posts photos of students appearing to give staff lap dances during ‘man pageant’

Police said the two drivers pulled over on Saxon Avenue, where the other driver got out of his vehicle. There was an altercation and the suspect attacked the victim with a knife before fleeing, according to police.

Halloween heads-up: Ohio zip codes with the highest number of sex offenders and where they live

The 25-year-old victim suffered lacerations to his face and arms. He was taken to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center. Police said his injuries are not considered life threatening.

Akron detectives are working to identify the suspect and locate the vehicle. Both cars were damaged.

Anyone with information should call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP. Summit County Crime Stoppers accepts anonymous tips at 330-434-COPS.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

