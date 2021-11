Call of Duty: Warzone is getting a slew of content and changes thanks to the planned Vanguard integration. Among these is a new Caldera Pacific Vanguard Map. The map will be replacing the old and beloved Verdansk in Warzone and will be comparable in size to the old map. Activision recently shared information about the upcoming Call of Duty: Vanguard Season One coming to Warzone. The blog post does delve into some specifics of the newly announced Caldera map. This article will explain all you need to know about the Caldera Pacific Vanguard Map in Call of Duty: Warzone.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO