CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Scarlet Nexus – Update 1.04 is Live, Bond Enhancement Pack 1 Releases November 17th

By Opinions
gamingbolt.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate 1.04 is currently live for Bandai Namco’s Scarlet Nexus, adding over 50 challenges for players to unlock new costume variations, weapon skins and accessories. New Brain Talks, shop items and plugins, including one that allows for activating Brain Drive whenever the player wants, have also been added. In...

gamingbolt.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Vampyr - Enhanced Graphics Update Trailer

Vampyr, the narrative-driven action RPG, receives a free upgrade to its graphics on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 PRO, and Xbox Series X/S. Watch the trailer for a look at what to expect with the free upgrade, available now. With the free upgrade, players will be able to enjoy the game in 60FPS and 1440p on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. 1440p will also be available on PlayStation 4 Pro, and Xbox Series S.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Scarlet Nexus Concept Artist Tamami Ishikawa Shares Endearing Artwork of Hanabi, Kasane, and Arashi

The official Japan Scarlet Nexus Twitter account has shared stellar artwork of the title from concept artist Tamami Ishikawa depicting Hanabi, Kasane, and Arashi. Their personalities are perfectly emitted through their expressions, showing a clear understanding of these characters. This illustration was created as a motivation piece for a fan-centric contest in Japan.
COMICS
noisypixel.net

Bandai Namco Store Halloween Sale Discounts Little Nightmares II, Code Vein, Scarlet Nexus Apparel, and Much More

The official Bandai Namco media accounts have announced that they are hosting a sale on their digital storefront discounting a myriad of items from video games to apparel. Various editions of Little Nightmares II are discounted. This title recently received an Enhanced Edition on next-gen consoles. This version boasts ray-traced reflections, improved volumetric shadows, interactive particles, and more immersive audio for those using 5.1 or 7.1 speakers or headphones. In addition, the 4K resolution also makes this version undeniably definitive and well worth the experience for newcomers and those desiring a replay. If you missed it, check out our review of the original release.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Namco Bandai#Xbox One#Europe#Xbox Series X#Scarlet Nexus#Bandai Namco#Plugins#Bond Enhancement Pack 1#Dlc#Bond Episodes#Scarletnexus
nintendosoup.com

Switch System Update Version 13.1.0 Now Live, Adds Switch Online Expansion Pack

Nintendo has launched another firmware update for their Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite systems. If your console is connected to the internet, firmware update version 13.1.0 should now available to download from the systems setting menu. The update adds the ability to subscribe to the Switch Online Expansion Pack, which allows access to N64 and Sega Genesis games, as well as the Animal Crossing Happy Home Paradise Expansion when it launches next month.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Xbox Live Games With Gold For November 2021 Has Been Announced

The spooky month of October is almost behind us already as time marches on. One good thing about that is always that our various game subscription services (of which there is so many nowadays, it seems) has a refresh for a group of new games for us to enjoy. Microsoft has announced the line up for Games with Gold in November, and it’s a nice mix of various titles.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
noisypixel.net

Scarlet Nexus Update Version 1.04 Now Available; Adds Challenges, Cosmetics, Brain Talks, and More

Bandai Namco has revealed the contents of update 1.04 for their sci-fi action JRPG, Scarlet Nexus. Firstly, the new Challenge content is essentially achievements with individual requirements that offer a variety of items such as cosmetics and weapons. They can be viewed via the Library option in the main menu. There are around 50 Challenges to complete, such as using Brain Crush a certain amount of times. Secondly, new plug-ins and other items are available to obtain via the shop’s exchange function.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition – Overview Video Details Fishing, New Quests and Other Content

The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim celebrates its 10th anniversary on November 11th with what else but a new version of the game. The Skyrim Anniversary Edition includes the base game with all expansions but also throws in plenty of Bethesda Creations as well. A new overview video from the company highlights Fishing, Survival Mode, and Saints and Seducers (a series of questlines).
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard – Season 1 Roadmap, Remastered Shipment Map and More Revealed

Sledgehammer Games has outlined its plans for Call of Duty: Vanguard’s free post-launch content and Season 1 plans in a new roadmap. It confirmed that Shipment from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) would be available as a “remastered classic map” on November 17th. The next day, Warzone will also have limited-time events and modes to celebrate the end of Verdansk.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Resident Evil Village Might Receive Free DLC in the Future

Given the model that Capcom tends to follow with Resident Evil games in terms of post-launch support, the fact that they apparently had nothing at all planned for Resident Evil Village was quite surprising for many players, especially considering how hard the company otherwise backed the game. Of course, at E3, Capcom announced that due to demand from fans, development had started on DLC for the survival horror title.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Battlefield 2042 Trailer Highlights 3 Multiplayer Maps

Battlefield 2042 is shaping up to be quite the packed multiplayer experience, and with modes like Hazard Zone and Battlefield Portal being available right at launch, it doesn’t look like it’s going to be lacking in content and variety at launch the way some Battlefield games have in the past. Of course, there’s also going to be a full-fledged traditional multiplayer mode in there, which will have a total of seven new maps playable when the game launches (in addition to six returning maps from previous games). Of the new ones, three were recently given brief gameplay looks in a new trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Riders Republic Receives Launch Trailer, Out Now

Ubisoft Annecy’s extreme sports title Riders Republic is now available. It initially had a free limited-time trial from October 21st to 27th but now the full game is out for PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Google Stadia. Check out the launch trailer below to see it in action.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

11 Biggest Games Releasing in November 2021

The deluge of releases is slowly starting to wind down but there are still plenty of big games to look out for, regardless of your favorite genre. Also Skyrim, because there can never be enough Skyrim. Let’s take a look at 10 of the biggest games releasing in November 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard Has Made Improvements to Visibility, Movement, Weapons, and More After the Beta

It’s been a little over a month since the beta for Call of Duty: Vanguard wrapped up, and developer Sledgehammer Games clearly got quite a lot of feedback to work with in that period. The developer explained in a recent update on its website that in the time since then, based on all the feedback from the game’s beta, the studio has made various changes and improvements to the experience.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Apex Legends: Escape Trailer Highlights Ash’s Abilities and Ultimate

Apex Legends Season 11: Escape begins next week and delivers a new map called Storm Point set on a tropical island, the CAR SMG and a new battle pass. Of course, it also introduces Ash from Titanfall 2 as a new Legend, ready to tear the competition apart. In a new trailer, Respawn Entertainment showcases her different abilities – check it out below.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Terraria Crossover Update Adds Enemies from Don’t Starve

As teased by Re-Logic last week, monsters from Klei Entertainment’s Don’t Starve are coming to Terraria. In a new “State of the Game” post on Steam, the developer revealed that it’s working with Klei “to make both sides of this crossover worthy of the fanbases – and authentic to the gameplay – of each of these amazing titles.”
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

20 Best Original Xbox Games of All Time

Around two decades ago, just as Sega was exiting the console market following the Dreamcast’s failure, Sony and Nintendo got another major competitor in the form of Microsoft and Xbox. And though Xbox has, of course, seen its fair share of ups and downs over the years (as others have), the brand has persevered and strengthened. It goes without saying that the original Xbox, which came out twenty years ago in November 2001, had a huge role to play in that, laying down a foundation upon which Microsoft would continue to build with all future consoles. And a lot of that is down to the library- which had more than a few killer releases that are considered to be among the best games of that era. As Xbox celebrates its 20th anniversary, here, we’ll be talking about our twenty favourite games in the original Xbox’s library.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy