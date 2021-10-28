CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Tactical Unmanned Aerial System

By Editors' Picks
Photonics.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ION™ M640x tactical unmanned aerial system (UAS) from Teledyne FLIR provides military and public safety users with mission-ready capabilities. The ION M640x features...

www.photonics.com

ExecutiveBiz

General Dynamics Finishes Testing of Ku-Band Satcom Antenna for Unmanned Aircraft

General Dynamics‘ mission systems business has concluded testing needed to qualify a Ku-band satellite communications antenna for use with unmanned aircraft systems made by General Atomics. The Ku-band Model 17-27A antenna is designed to provide Satcom-on-the-move for the SkyGuardian and SeaGuardian UAS, General Dynamics said Wednesday. The company produced and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Popular Science

The Air Force’s next jet drone will be a new robot wingman

The Air Force wants its next jet to be fast, cheap, and eminently flexible. It is arriving in the form of a drone, designed in such a way that it can be modified over and over again as a platform. To build this drone jet, the Air Force Research Lab awarded a contract worth almost $18 million to Kratos, maker of aerial target drones as well as the Valkyrie and Mako combat drones.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
USNI News

Unmanned Vessels for EABO

2. Capt Walker Mills, USMC, and Erik Limpaecher, “Sustainment Will Be Contested,” U.S. Naval Institute Proceedings 146, no. 11 (November 2020). 3. Maj Scott Cuomo, USMC, and Billy Birdzell, “Submarine Stormtroops,” U.S. Naval Institute Proceedings 138, no. 11 (November 2012). 4. CDR Fritz-Ruediger Klocke, GN, “Mine-hunting Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Trials...
MILITARY
techeblog.com

Lockheed Martin Set to Equip Fighter Jets with Tactical Laser Weapon Systems Within 5-Years

We have seen the future of fighter jets, and it includes Lockheed Martin’s Tactical Laser Weapon System (TALWS). The company is currently developing a directed energy system for fighter jets, and hope to deploy it within 5-years. This system will include a beam director, or the optical system that places the high-energy light on target and keeps it there with enough precision to defeat the threat. Read more for two videos and additional information.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
suasnews.com

Orbital UAV to support Skyways’ unmanned cargo

Orbital UAV to support Skyways’ unmanned cargo transportation program for US Navy. PERTH, AUSTRALIA: Orbital Corporation Ltd (‘Orbital UAV’, ‘the Company’) is pleased to announce it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (‘MoU’) with Texas-based Skyways, an emerging leader in unmanned cargo transport. Under the terms of the MoU, Orbital...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Oneida Dispatch

5G innovation coming to unmanned aircraft testing corridor between Syracuse and Rome

Rome, N.Y. — Governor Kathy Hochul announced last month that the MITRE Engenuity Open Generation 5G Consortium will bring 5G to the New York State 50-mile unmanned aircraft systems corridor between Syracuse and Rome. “Our drone corridor being selected for the launch of the nation’s first 5G unmanned aircraft systems...
ROME, NY
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Task Force Phoenix CEMA cell in the fight against adversary unmanned aerial systems

Coalition forces are countering adversary unmanned aerial systems in the U.S. Central Command area of operations with a rapidly evolving set of tools and training. Task Force Phoenix—a combat aviation brigade responsible for full-spectrum aviation operations for Operation Spartan Shield and Operation Inherent Resolve — has a dedicated Cyberspace Electromagnetic Activities cell that is assisting in the counter-UAS fight.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NW Florida Daily News

A frickin' laser beam! Lockheed Martin delivers laser weapon for AFSOC's C-130 aircraft

HURLBURT FIELD — They're not being mounted in the planes just yet, but defense contractor Lockheed Martin has delivered a new laser weapon to the Air Force. Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) headquartered at Hurlburt Field has plans to mount the weapon on the already heavily-armed AC-130J Ghostrider, part of the arsenal of workhorse C-130 multiple-role four-engine turboprop airplanes flown by the command.
HURLBURT FIELD, FL
verticalmag.com

Frequentis and Unmanned Experts join NASA AAM project

Estimated reading time 3 minutes, 33 seconds. As low flying traffic over urban cities prepares to increase, Frequentis, a global control center communication provider, and Unmanned Experts, a world-leading autonomous robotics specialist, are joining the NASA Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) project. The two companies will add their unique expertise to this mission, which aims to support the emerging unmanned aviation markets to continue working towards integrating air taxis, which require electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL), cargo delivery aircraft and other new air vehicle concepts into the U.S. national airspace system. The NASA AAM project will support the safe development of an air transportation system that will move people and cargo between places previously unserved or underserved by aviation, using revolutionary unmanned and autonomous eVTOL aircraft that are just realizing their potential. The project includes work on Urban Air Mobility (UAM) and will provide substantial benefits to U.S. industry and the public.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Satellite images show China deployed fighter jets designed for electronic warfare to airbases near Taiwan

China’s military is expanding its airbases near Taiwan by deploying its new fighter jets, which are designed for electronic warfare, according to satellite imagery and a People’s Liberation Army source.China has sent a record number of warplanes, 148 in just the past week, to the island’s air defence identification zone as part of its strategy to ramp up its military intimidation of the self-ruling democracy and test its air defences.On Monday, a record 56 Chinese warplanes intruded into Taiwan’s airspace, prompting Taipei’s defence ministry to scramble its air defence system and issue warnings. The show of force marked the fourth...
MILITARY
USNI News

Report to Congress on F-15EX Eagle II Fighter

The following is the Nov. 3, 2021, Congressional Research Service report: Air Force F-15EX Eagle II Fighter Program. On March 11, 2021, the U.S. Air Force took delivery of its first F-15EX Eagle II fighter. The Eagle II program is intended to deliver 144 aircraft to replace aging F-15Cs, most of which are in the Air National Guard.
CONGRESS & COURTS
realcleardefense.com

Commercial Radar Satellites Reveal Russian Stealth Fighters

Back in 1955, the Soviet Union flew its bombers in a loop over an air show to give the illusion of having more aircraft than were actually in its arsenal, a move that caused alarm in the West. The resulting ‘bomber gap’ was finally disproven when U2 aircraft were able to systematically photograph Russian airbases. This allowed them to literally count the aircraft. Doing this took incredible resources and several years.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thedrive

Israel Begins Testing Giant Radar Blimp For Spotting Low-Flying Missiles

As cruise missile and drone threats proliferate in the region, Israel is trying to succeed where the U.S. failed with its own radar blimp concept. Israel has launched a new early-warning aerostat, a type of unmanned tethered airship, described as one of the largest of its kind in the world. Developed by Israeli industry with U.S. assistance, the High Availability Aerostat System, or HAAS, will be expected to provide advance warning of low-flying threats, such as cruise missiles and weaponized drones. In addition, it should help detect attacks by other aerial threats, too. The general concept is well established in Israel, where the successful deployment of surveillance balloons of this kind to track low-flying threats, in particular, is in stark contrast to the U.S. Joint Land Attack Cruise Missile Defense Elevated Netted Sensor System, or JLENS, a multi-billion-dollar program that was ignominiously canceled in 2017.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Photonics.com

Laser Propagation System

The latest Ophir® M2 BeamSquared® laser propagation system from MKS Instruments Inc. automatically and accurately measures the propagation characteristics of continuous wave and pulsed lasers in <1 min. with Rayleigh length up to 20 m, in UV, NIR, and telecommunication wavelengths. The system can optionally measure wavelengths of >1.8 µm,...
TECHNOLOGY
Motley Fool

Why AgEagle Aerial Systems Stock Is Up Today

AgEagle makes drones primarily for agricultural use, but the company has been looking to expand into e-commerce delivery and other areas. The shares are up on Friday on news it was selected to be part of a Defense Department program to set standards for small drones. Investors should note that...
RETAIL

