Deep-UV Raman System

Backed by CoolLED’s world-renowned support and warranty, the pE-800 Series LED Illumination Systems deliver the highest quality data for applications ranging from calcium and pH imaging to optogenetics, ratiometric measurements, and everyday fluorescence. The pE-800 Series includes two sophisticated yet easy-to-use LED Illuminators, featuring eight individually controllable channels, industry-leading <7 µs TTL switching, and a host of advanced control options. The pE-800 is ideal for everyday fluorescence, with LEDs spanning 365 to 740 nm covering DAPI to Cy7. Building on this ground-breaking technology, the pE-800fura is UV-optimised and ideal for the calcium imaging community, with LEDs spanning 340 to 635 nm for Fura-2 to Cy5.
Comments / 0