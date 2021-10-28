CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Monster Hunter Stories 2 Has Sold Over 1.3 Million Units Worldwide

Cover picture for the articleCapcom’s Monster Hunter series is in the best shape of its life right now. Monster Hunter World’s sales refuse to slow down, while Monster Hunter Rise has been flying high as well, which is bound to continue with the game’s...

attackofthefanboy.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Update 1.5.0 Patch Notes

Update 1.5.0 has arrived for Monster Hunter Stories: Wings of Ruin, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Capcom has now released a new patch for Monster Hunter Stories: Wings of Ruin today for both the Nintendo Switch. This is the fifth free update that players will be getting.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Will Add New Attacks for Master Rank Monsters

Capcom’s Monster Hunter Rise has received a substantial number of updates since release but a new paid expansion, Sunbreak, is out next year. It’s fairly large, adding new locales, a new storyline and a new sinister-looking Elder Dragon named Malzeno. Master Rank is also being added as a new quest rank and will provide even tougher fights than the base game.
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Expansion Trailer Revealed

Capcom’s previous hit Monster Hunter World was a major success. The later introduction of the Iceborne expansion won the Award for Excellence and sold 16.1 million copies, becoming the best-selling Capcom title in the company’s history. Monster Hunter Rise is a sequel to Monster Hunter World and the sixth mainline installment in the Monster Hunter series. Months have passed since its first release on Nintendo Switch on March 26, 2021. Monster Hunter Rise is finally getting a PC release date. The release date is set for January 12, 2022. Players will be able to purchase and download the PC version via Steam. The demo version of Monster Hunter Rise has already opened for download in the Steam Store, with a few difficulty options and weapons for players on different skill levels to choose from.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2: How to Get Silver Rathalos

The Silver Rathalos and Gold Rathian pair, together with the 1.5.0/1.5.1 title update, indicates the last free update for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. Whether or not Capcom will make a G or Master Rank expansion style for this game, no one knows. As a send-off, let’s grab one Silver Rathalos Monstie before you’re done with Monster Hunter Stories 2.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Resident Evil Village Sales Surpass 5 Million Units Worldwide

Capcom announced that sales for Resident Evil Village have surpassed 5 million units worldwide. Additionally, the rate at which Resident Evil Village is selling has now surpassed the pace of Resident Evil 7 upon its initial release. Capcom contributes the high sales of Resident Evil Village to the use of photorealistic graphics and the broad scope of horror it explored within the game. Capcom also mentions that it will continue to develop the Resident Evil brand and continue to pursue collaborations with other companies. [Thanks, 4Gamer!]
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Sells Over 10 Million Units Worldwide; Series First Milestone

Developer and publisher Capcom has announced via its latest fiscal report that Resident Evil VII: Biohazard has sold over 10 million units worldwide, which is a series first accomplishment. Huge congratulations to Capcom and the development team for this absolutely groundbreaking achievement, and here’s to further success with the franchise’s future.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Resident Evil Village Has Shipped Over Five Million Units

Resident Evil is no doubt an influential and incredibly popular series, especially among fans of horror titles. This series features plenty of high-stakes scenarios and close-quarters gameplay that’ll leave you on your toes. That’s not even including the giant monsters, and trust me, Resident Evil has a lot of giant monsters. With so many people in love with the series, you’re likely already aware that it sells well. It seems that with today’s update, Resident Evil Village is no different. Capcom has today announced that Resident Evil Village has officially shipped over five million units!
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Monster Hunter Rise Halloween Art Features Malzeno

For special occasions, Capcom sometimes releases Monster Hunter art. Halloween is one of those events. Ahead of the Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection event quest, Monster Hunter Rise Halloween art appeared. This time, it features the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak flagship monster Malzeno. Here’s the new image. There’s a Palico dressed...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Tales of Arise Has Sold Over 1.5 Million Copies

Bandai Namco’s Tales of Arise has passed 1.5 million units sold after launching on September 10th. It crossed one million digital sales and shipments in less than a week after its release. To celebrate the new milestone, an illustration with Rinwell, Law and Hootle by art director Minoru Iwamoto has been tweeted.
VIDEO GAMES
gizmochina.com

Sony has sold over 13 million PlayStation 5 consoles

The PlayStation 5 is Sony’s latest gaming console. Announced about a year ago, Sony revealed in July when it had crossed the 10 million sales mark that the PS5 as it is also known as is its fastest-selling console in the history of Sony Interactive Entertainment. A new report via...
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Tales of Arise Celebrates Over 1.5 Million Units Sold Worldwide; Illustration by Art Director Minoru Iwamoto

The official Tales of Arise Japan Twitter account has shared an illustration from art director Minoru Iwamoto celebrating the title’s recent milestone of over 1.5 Million units sold worldwide. Congratulations to Bandai Namco and the development team for this genuinely noteworthy accomplishment!. In addition, there has been celebration launch artwork...
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Black hairstyles added to Monster Hunter Rise

Black hairstyles have been added to Monster Hunter Rise in the latest update. Version 3.5.0 adds three new Black hairstyles to the game following feedback from players to increase the diversity in the character creator. The hairstyles can be downloaded for free from the Nintendo eShop. The new update also...
VIDEO GAMES

