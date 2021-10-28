Monster Hunter Stories 2 Has Sold Over 1.3 Million Units Worldwide

Capcom’s previous hit Monster Hunter World was a major success. The later introduction of the Iceborne expansion won the Award for Excellence and sold 16.1 million copies, becoming the best-selling Capcom title in the company’s history. Monster Hunter Rise is a sequel to Monster Hunter World and the sixth mainline installment in the Monster Hunter series. Months have passed since its first release on Nintendo Switch on March 26, 2021. Monster Hunter Rise is finally getting a PC release date. The release date is set for January 12, 2022. Players will be able to purchase and download the PC version via Steam. The demo version of Monster Hunter Rise has already opened for download in the Steam Store, with a few difficulty options and weapons for players on different skill levels to choose from.

