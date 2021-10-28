No Refund Theatre Presents: ‘Puffs’

Native Gardens at Colwell Playhouse, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts. Illinois Theatre is back with a brilliant new comedy from Karen Zacarías, a rising and often-produced playwright and a founder of Latinx Theatre Commons and Young Playwright’s Theater. In her latest work, Native Gardens, which will run in Krannert Center’s Colwell Playhouse October 14-23, Zacarías cultivates a clash of cultures and horticulture that comedically turns well-intentioned neighbors into feuding enemies. Pablo, a rising attorney, and doctoral candidate Tania, his very pregnant wife, have just purchased a home next to Frank and Virginia, a well-established Washington DC couple with a prize-worthy English garden. But an impending barbeque for Pablo’s colleagues and a delicate disagreement over a long-standing fence line soon spirals into an all-out border dispute, exposing both couples’ unique notions of race, taste, class and privilege.
