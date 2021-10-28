No Refund Theatre Presents: ‘Puffs’

The Bishop Stang Theatre Company will present the drama The Diary of Anne Frank by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett, newly adapted by Wendy Keselman. In this gripping new adaptation of the original stage play, survivor accounts and newly discovered writings from the diary of Anne Frank are interwoven to create a contemporary impassioned story of those persecuted under Nazi rule. Kessler's adaptation has been called "transcendently powerful." In the play Anne Frank emerges from history as a living, bright young girl whose words strike at the very heart of human hope, “When I write I shake off all my cares. But I want to achieve more than that. I want to be useful and bring enjoyment to all people, even those I’ve never met. I want to go on living even after my death!” Through the words of Anne, a gifted young writer, we learn about the realities of a family surviving in close and claustrophobic circumstances in order to survive. The isolation experienced by many during the time of Covid makes Anne's experience in the secret annex all the more poignant.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 14 DAYS AGO