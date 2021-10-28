'Heartbroken' model Sammy Robinson confirms SPLIT with long-term boyfriend after seven years in new video - as rumours swirl she already has a secret new flame

Australian model Sammy Robinson has claimed she is in 'no rush to date' after splitting from her long-term boyfriend, but it seems she already has a new man on her arm.

In a YouTube video uploaded on October 13, the 25-year-old Gigi Hadid lookalike confirmed she had ended her seven-year relationship with Sydney real estate agent, Nick Wheatley, saying she was ready for a 'hot girl summer' of focusing on herself.

The founder of One Mile clothing label hinted that the split had left her 'heartbroken', but eagle-eyed fans claim to have spotted her strolling hand in hand with 27-year-old podcaster, Jordan Simi, on Bondi Beach last weekend.

'I feel like we're entering that next stage after heartbreak, and loneliness, and a lot of quite stressful circumstances,' Sammy said in the clip.

The Gigi Hadid lookalike (left) ended her seven-year relationship with real estate agent, Nick Wheatley (right) earlier this year. This is their last Instagram photo, posted on April 4

She added: 'We're coming out and there's some light at the end of the tunnel.'

Sammy, who has carved out a career as one of Australia's most successful beauty bloggers, told viewers she is nervous but ready to embrace her newfound single status.

'Hot girl summer is here you guys, I haven't been single in a long, long time so it's gonna be a weird adjustment - I'm gonna be the most awkward single person ever!' she said.

'I'm at a point where I want to focus on myself, I'm not really in a rush to date at all. I'm ready to just do me this summer, and do me for the next year.'

But it seems she has had a change of heart after being romanced by artist and Carringbah Sharks rugby star Jordan, who is the ex of Neighbours actress, Bonnie Anderson, 27.

Happier times: Sammy and Nick (pictured) dated for seven years before splitting in 2021

Sammy (pictured in her latest YouTube video) said she was looking forward to a 'hot girl summer' of focusing on herself

Jordan Simi (left) dated Neighbours actress Bonnie Anderson (right) for one year before parting ways in August 2020

The couple went public with their relationship in August 2019 and confirmed their split one year later, with Bonnie saying she was focused on her career and future.

'Jordan and I decided to separate a while back, I'm focusing on moving forward and some exciting career opportunities that are coming up,' she told the Herald Sun.

'With everything that we are going through, this year has been one for crazy lows, but I have been mindfully focusing on what's best for me and how I can reach my full potential.'

Sammy (pictured) is said to have been spotted strolling hand in hand with Jordan along Bondi Beach last weekend

After spotting Sammy and her new love looking 'loved up' in Bondi, amateur sleuths sent footage of the pair to one of Australia's most popular gossip podcasts, The Outspoken Podcast.

Hosts Amy, Kate and Sophie Taeuber confirmed they had received multiple videos of the duo holding hands and looking 'very happy' together.

'Sammy had a big smile on her face,' said Sophie.