Actress Kristen Stewart’s Best Braless Fashion Moments Over the Years: Photos

Fashionista! Kristen Stewart has become a style icon thanks to her edgy looks and enviable streetwear. Notably, the A-list actress seldom wears a bra , whether she’s on the red carpet or out with her pals.

“My style is a little edgy and different . It’s fun to wear clothes that show off my personality, and I feel way more comfortable and confident when I do,” the Spencer actress explained to Vanity Fair about her fashion sense. “It’s boring if I look like everyone else. I like to be different, even if other people don’t like what I’m wearing.”

While the Charlie’s Angels star may not be a fan of wearing bras all that often, but there is one undergarment she can’t live without. “Pretty underwear is huge. The day you learn that, things change, imperceptibly. Not even for other people but for you. Such a nice touch,” Kristen dished to Vogue France .

These days, the Underwater actress is a brand ambassador for Chanel and is definitely someone to watch on the red carpet. However, that’s not to say she’s all about the most glamorous looks. “A pair of Levis that make you feel sexier than any dress you own,” she told the outlet about her fashion essentials.

Of course, the Los Angeles native’s style has evolved right before our eyes. She began as a child actor in movies like 2002’s Panic Room and Speak in 2004 but really skyrocketed to fame for her role as Bella Swan in the Twilight series. She was just 18 years old when the debut film came out.

While she may be remembered as an uncertain teen in her early days of fame, Kristen is now confident and a major name in the movie business. "I try to avoid the word 'awkward'," the American Ultra actress told Harper’s Bazaar while reflecting on her younger years in Hollywood. "I want to reclaim that word because it’s been used too violently against me."

The starlet recalled not feeling as “solid” back in those days, but that’s all in the past now. "Every day I get older, life gets easier," she added. Kristen has found that with age has come confidence.

“Right now, we're having a conversation that's really nice, because I'm not thinking about the fact that I'm talking to a million people. But when I was younger, I just couldn't get away from that as an idea,” she explained to InStyle . “I was just so bogged down by it all that I couldn't even present an honest version of myself. That frustrated me because I kept getting in my own way. Now that I am older, I'm not as scared of fucking up.”

Keep scrolling to see Kristen’s best braless fashion moments!