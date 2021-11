Starbucks Corp. reported a mixed quarter, with strong sales at home but weakness in its second-largest market. The coffee giant reported its fourth-quarter results the day after it announced a wage hike for its U.S. hourly employees. By January 2022, employees with two or more years of service will see up to a 5% to 10% increase in their pay, and in summer 2022, all hourly retail workers in the U.S. will make an average of nearly $17 an hour, with hourly rates ranging from $15 to $23 an hour across the country.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO