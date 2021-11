The cute head tilt that some dogs do when their human companions talk to them could be linked to how they process and memorise commands, according to a new study.While the canines’ adorable head tilt may sometimes seem like a sign of blank bewilderment or confusion, researchers from the Eötvös Loránd University in Hungary said this could actually be an indication the canines are trying to concentrate and pay more attention to messages from their human companions.The study, published in the journal Animal Cognition on 26 October, sheds more light on canine behaviour by assessing how well 40 dogs of...

