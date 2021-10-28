CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PyroGenesis Canada (PYR) Selected to Provide $9.2 Million Land-Based System to Destroy PFAS; An Emerging Hazardous Waste Stream

StreetInsider.com
 8 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) (NASDAQ: PYR) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech company (hereinafter referred to as the “Company” or “PyroGenesis”), that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes advanced plasma processes...

www.streetinsider.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
