PyroGenesis Canada (PYR) Selected to Provide $9.2 Million Land-Based System to Destroy PFAS; An Emerging Hazardous Waste Stream
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) (NASDAQ: PYR) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech company (hereinafter referred to as the “Company” or “PyroGenesis”), that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes advanced plasma processes...www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0