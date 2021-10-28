CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sir David Amess’s dog has its day with victory in Westminster show

By Tony Diver,
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSir David Amess’s dog has won the Westminster Dog of the Year competition, as MPs paid tribute to his work on animal welfare in the aftermath of his death. Vivienne, a French Bulldog, was awarded first place in the annual show on Thursday, with attendees holding a minute’s silence for its...

