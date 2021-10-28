Election 2021: Students question trustee candidates

Voting is a sacred privilege in any nation that offers it, which has become less secure in the U.S. since the undermining of the election process. It wasn’t until I received a press release from the State Board of Elections notifying us that early voting would begin Thursday of last week the gravity of the situation. The municipal elections are not until Nov. 2, which I have been in the process of rounding up candidates in the area to contribute to articles on why they are running. So far, I have only been able to do election articles on the Roanoke Rapids Sanitary District and Roanoke Rapids Graded School District, which both warrant being spotlighted with the increased number of candidates running for the sanitary district and what the school district has been through regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC ・ 14 DAYS AGO