Killeen Boil Water Notice lifted in eastern parts of the city

Killeen, Texas
Killeen, Texas
 8 days ago

After 8 days under city-wide BWN, TCEQ confirms water test results are acceptable in portions of Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (Oct. 28, 2021; 9:30a.m. Update) – The City of Killeen has received approval from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to lift the city-wide boil water notice (BWN) in the eastern portion of the city. This follows the first set of lab samples that have returned after a 24-hour testing process.

During Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, city officials announced that the first set of samples had been sent to a lab in Waco. The City has been under a BWN since Oct. 19, after our daily and quarterly testing found chlorine residuals below TCEQ guidelines in samples taken from six of nine sites. Monthly testing also occurs regularly.

The City will now proceed with sending more samples to the lab for testing, depending on where locations of homes and businesses lie in the pressure plane. A color-coded map of the city has been provided. The green portion is the Lower Pressure plane/ eastern part of the city where the current BWN has been lifted. Citizens can search for their address on this form via our website to confirm if your residence or business fits into this category and is no longer under a BWN http://www.killeentexas.gov/294/Public-Works.

T he timeline for lifting the BWN throughout the rest of the city is based on the results of lab testing. As always, the city will update citizens as information becomes available.

The Department of Public Works will continue to gather samples to send for testing, so that the 24-hour testing process can continue for each portion of the city. Per State law, the BWN notice cannot be lifted until the lab finds the samples acceptable.

The Bell County Water Control and Improvement District (WCID) is still performing its chlorine conversion across all areas it services, including Belton, Copperas Cove, Killeen, Harker Heights, Nolanville and the Fort Hood Military Reservation until Nov. 21. WCID says that during this time, customers in all areas may experience taste and odor changes associated with temporary disinfectant conversion.

For a look at all 12 press releases the City has posted with information about this BWN, please visit our website at http://www.killeentexas.gov/civicalerts.aspx.

For a look at the full BWN presentation that Public Works presented at our Oct. 26 Council Meeting on what led to this situation and plans to prevent a similar incident in the future, you can visit our website at http://www.killeentexas.gov/281/Council-Live-Streaming

