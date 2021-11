Oh, “Liquid Sunshine and Buttercups!” I continue to be amazed with folks. Today I was talkin’ to person about what a wonderful blessing it was to have recieved all the rain this past week. And, to my suprise, this person had a half empty response. “Well I like the sunshine. And, it was a bummer that we got so much rain.” Huh? I would think that most of us are doin’ back-flips! This is a super-duper start to the rainy season. Just think, if this wet, rainy pattern contnues we might be able go get back on the water at our backyard lake, Lake Mendocino. Continue to pray for rain.

MENDOCINO, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO