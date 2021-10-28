CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Robert Saleh: Jets 'not looking for a fire sale' before NFL trade deadline

By Tyler Greenawalt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2trWwF_0cfPavs600

With the trade deadline quickly approaching, the Jets look like sellers.

The team isn’t in win-now mode after a 1-5 start to the season and has a few valuable players it could easily trade for draft capital. But Robert Saleh doesn’t believe the team is ready to start offloading assets just yet. He reiterated that he’s in lockstep with GM Joe Douglas on personnel decisions and that the team won’t force anything in the days ahead.

“If it’s something that’s going to help us, awesome,” Saleh said Wednesday. “But I also know we’re not looking for a fire sale.”

The Jets were actually buyers earlier this week, trading a sixth-round pick to the Eagles for Joe Flacco following Zach Wilson’s PCL injury, which will knock the rookie out for a few weeks. But that move was more about the continuity of the offense rather than trying to push the team over the edge.

Though the Jets say they’re not selling the farm just yet, that doesn’t mean Douglas won’t pick up the phone. He’s been transparent about always listening to offers, even for marquee players. Someone like safety Marcus Maye or wide receiver Jamison Crowder could earn a solid return for a Jets team that likely won’t retain either player after this season.

The Jets have less than a week to decide what to do with some of their valuable players. The window to trade a player this season ends on Nov. 2 at 4 p.m EDT.

Comments / 0

Related
newyorkjets.com

Robert Saleh After Jets' Loss to Patriots: 'We've Got to Be Better'

Robert Saleh, who has been an example of cool, calm and collectedness as the Jets' first-year head coach, didn't raise his voice or spit out his answers in talking with reporters following the Jets' 54-13 loss to New England at Gillette Stadium. Which made the emotion in his speaking voice...
NFL
New York Post

Robert Saleh had his ‘welcome to the Jets’ moment in blowout Patriots loss

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The Jets got destroyed on Sunday, 54-13, by the Patriots and now must pick up the pieces at 1-5 without injured quarterback Zach Wilson. Here are some thoughts and observations from the game:. 1. NFL coaches are very proud, confident people. They would not have reached the...
NFL
New York Post

Jets’ Woody Johnson has ‘unwavering’ confidence in Joe Douglas, Robert Saleh

It didn’t take long for the Jets to reach the stage of a lost season when a vote of confidence from ownership is required. Appearing at his first in-person NFL owners meeting in five years — before his leave of absence to become United States’ ambassador to the United Kingdom and before COVID-19 temporarily turned the league into a virtually run operation — Jets owner Woody Johnson backed third-year general manager Joe Douglas and first-year head coach Robert Saleh.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Maye
Person
Joe Flacco
chatsports.com

Robert Saleh believes Jets will still progress in Zach Wilson’s absence

This past Sunday wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows for the New York Jets. Not only did the team suffer a blowout 54-13 loss to the Patriots, but Gang Green also witnessed its starting quarterback go down with a scary-looking injury. That’s right — rookie Zach Wilson suffered a PCL sprain...
NFL
Jets X-Factor

Rex Ryan blasts Robert Saleh and NY Jets in heated rant

Rex Ryan rants about Robert Saleh and the New York Jets. Is it even accurate to call it rock bottom anymore? The New York Jets just can’t stop finding ways to hit new low points. Following the Jets’ 12th straight loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday – a...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Jets owner endorses GM Joe Douglas, head coach Robert Saleh

The Jets hit another low this past Sunday. Not only did they get blown out by their divisional rival, but they also lost rookie quarterback Zach Wilson for the next few weeks. While no one in New York is happy with the team’s 1-5 record, owner Woody Johnson told reporters that he continues to have faith in general manager Joe Douglas and coach Robert Saleh.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Trade Deadline#The Jets#Fire Sale#American Football#Gm
New York Post

Jets’ Robert Saleh unlikely to change coin-toss philosophy

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Robert Saleh has won the opening coin toss three times in his first year as head coach of the Jets, and he has chosen to defer each time. But with his offense struggling to get started, would he consider electing to receive to open the game to possibly jump-start the offense?
NFL
New York Post

Rex Ryan rips Robert Saleh after Jets ‘embarrassment’

In the Jets’ latest loss, a 54-13 defeat against the New England Patriots, they managed fewer than 300 yards of total offense, averaged 2.7 yards per carry and didn’t score first-quarter points for the sixth consecutive week. They surrendered their most yards in a game since 1998, and allowed their most points in a game since 1995.
NFL
New York Post

Jets’ Robert Saleh needs to start coaching like a head coach

Three days later, Robert Saleh is surely still angry over the way he was treated as a guest in Bill Belichick’s house. Nobody in the NFL holds a grudge quite like the Patriots coach, who never misses an opportunity to humiliate anyone and everyone associated with the Jets. Imagine how...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Jets' Robert Saleh announces Mike White will start at quarterback against Bengals

It'll be Mike White who'll get the start for the New York Jets when they host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Head coach Robert Saleh made the announcement on Tuesday, picking White over veteran Joe Flacco, who was just acquired by the team earlier this week in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. White gets the nod after rookie quarterback and Week 1 starter Zach Wilson suffered a PCL injury against the Patriots in Week 7 that is set to sideline him for the next few weeks.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rex Ryan takes another shot at Robert Saleh, Jets coaching staff

Rex Ryan can’t help himself when it comes to taking shots at Robert Saleh and the Jets’ current regime. Ryan blamed New York’s coaches for Zach Wilson’s four-interception performance against the Patriots in Week 2. Gang Green lost that game, 25-6. Ryan sounded off on the current coaching staff again after New England humiliated the Jets in Week 7.
NFL
chatsports.com

Robert Saleh is about to face his first big test as Jets’ coach

Happiness always comes to an end, whereas sadness comes and goes. New York Jets fans know this better than anybody else. It’s time to say goodbye to the latest happy thing to happen in Jets’ land: fans’ honeymoon with Robert Saleh. It’s over, and Bill Belichick made sure to be...
NFL
Yardbarker

Robert Saleh Has Solution to Jets' Interception Drought

Interceptions have doomed the Jets on both side of the ball so far this season. Not only does New York lead the league with 11 interceptions thrown through Week 7, the Jets are the only team in the league that hasn't picked off a pass in 2021. Jets head coach...
NFL
New York Post

Robert Saleh sees Bengals as blueprint for Jets, Zach Wilson rebuild

Robert Saleh will look across the field on Sunday and see hope. The Bengals were where the Jets are two years ago. They were a 2-14 team that looked hopeless, but they are now 5-2 and look to be one of the better teams in the AFC. It gives the Jets, and head coach Saleh, hope that maybe they can turn things around as quickly.
NFL
New York Post

The tightrope Jets coach Robert Saleh is walking with Mike White comments

The Jets pulled off one of the most stunning wins in recent team history with a 34-31 victory over the Bengals on Sunday. Here are some thoughts and observations from the game:. 1. Mike White’s stunning performance in the win over the Bengals now opens the door to a potentially...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

42K+
Followers
86K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy