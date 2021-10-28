Robert Saleh: Jets 'not looking for a fire sale' before NFL trade deadline

With the trade deadline quickly approaching, the Jets look like sellers.

The team isn’t in win-now mode after a 1-5 start to the season and has a few valuable players it could easily trade for draft capital. But Robert Saleh doesn’t believe the team is ready to start offloading assets just yet. He reiterated that he’s in lockstep with GM Joe Douglas on personnel decisions and that the team won’t force anything in the days ahead.

“If it’s something that’s going to help us, awesome,” Saleh said Wednesday. “But I also know we’re not looking for a fire sale.”

The Jets were actually buyers earlier this week, trading a sixth-round pick to the Eagles for Joe Flacco following Zach Wilson’s PCL injury, which will knock the rookie out for a few weeks. But that move was more about the continuity of the offense rather than trying to push the team over the edge.

Though the Jets say they’re not selling the farm just yet, that doesn’t mean Douglas won’t pick up the phone. He’s been transparent about always listening to offers, even for marquee players. Someone like safety Marcus Maye or wide receiver Jamison Crowder could earn a solid return for a Jets team that likely won’t retain either player after this season.

The Jets have less than a week to decide what to do with some of their valuable players. The window to trade a player this season ends on Nov. 2 at 4 p.m EDT.