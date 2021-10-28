Revealed: The popular $85 Christmas item that's flying off shelves at Bunnings

An $85 Santa ornament has been flying off shelves at Bunnings, with shoppers getting in early to get their Christmas decorations sorted.

The retailer is selling Lytworx Blow Mold Santa as part of its new festive range - and it has become one of the most popular Christmas decorations.

The solar-powdered product features a 'very jolly' Santa dressed in his iconic red and white suit - and it stands 105cm tall.

The Santa lights up automatically at dusk offering shoppers a cost-efficient way to brighten up their outdoor space without having to worry about changing batteries.

Many excited customers have shared their purchases on social media, with one woman saying: 'Look who's coming to town... Santa is here.'

In addition to the Santa, shoppers can also get a solar-powdered reindeer version.

'I absolutely love this reindeer and can not wait until I can put it out at Christmas. It reminds me of the old vintage outdoor Christmas decorations, so awesome and I totally recommend,' one wrote.

Another said: 'Beautiful retro style Christmas Reindeer. Solar powered, lights up at night. I have mine inside with the small solar panels sitting on the window ledges and the reindeer's sitting either side of the fireplace. I love them.'

While one added: 'Finally got my Santa, now just need to find the reindeer.'

Bunnings has launched a huge Christmas range in stores - as shoppers get in early

Bunnings has launched a new Christmas range in stores - a year after many shoppers revealed they missed out on some of the festive bargain buys.

'We are prepared for the biggest Christmas yet and early demand from customers is already indicating a cracker season,' Rebecca Hevey, Bunnings national outdoor lighting buyer, said.

'For those planning on competing for the best Christmas display on their street, we've got some really fun additions to create a wow factor, including the biggest solar statues we have ever ranged.'

She said her predictions for top picks include an inflatable caravan Santa, a festive farm and a new take on the sell-out nutcracker solider from last year.

'Over the years, we have seen customers enthusiasm to dress their homes for Christmas increase, with planning starting earlier each year,' she said.