Hertz Posts Stronger-Than-Expected Earnings as Travel Rebounds

By Dan Weil
Street.Com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHertz Global (HTZZ) - Get HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC Report shares rose on Thursday after the iconic rental-car chain reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter results, benefiting from the recovery in travel. The coronavirus pandemic sent the Estero, Fla., company into bankruptcy proceedings last year, but it emerged in June and has...

