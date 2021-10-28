CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worth Watching: ‘Shadows’ in Mourning, A ‘Ghosts’ Halloween, ‘Star Trek: Prodigy,’ A New ‘Love Life,’ ‘Long Call’ on BritBox

Cover picture for the articleAn eventful season finale of the brilliant vampire comedy What We Do in the Shadows shakes up the supernatural homestead with the specter of loss. CBS’ bright new comedy Ghosts sends up Halloween. The Star Trek franchise spins off an animated series for younger audiences with Prodigy, a collaboration with Nickelodeon’s...

DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
Variety

Inside ‘Saved by the Bell’s’ Emotional Tribute to Dustin Diamond

When Peacock’s “Saved by the Bell” reimagining drops its second season on Nov. 24, it will pay tribute to original cast member Dustin Diamond right from the premiere episode. Diamond played Samuel “Screech” Powers beginning in “Good Morning, Miss Bliss,” the prequel to “Saved by the Bell” in 1988. He continued the character through the flagship series, short-lived “College Years” spinoff and six years of “The New Class” spinoff, making his time with the character a dozen years in total. Diamond passed away from lung cancer in February of this year. His character was referenced in the first season of the...
Deadline

Wesley Snipes & Tiffany Haddish Lead Luminosity Entertainment Comedy ‘Back On The Strip’

EXCLUSIVE: Elie Samaha, Missy Valdez, Geno Taylor and Daniel Diamond’s newly launched Luminosity Entertainment have set their first movie, the comedy Back on the Strip, starring Wesley Snipes and Tiffany Haddish. Luminosity will finance, produce and distribute feature films theatrically in the U.S. and handle foreign sales. Back on the Strip reps the theatrical directorial debut of Chris Spencer, the creator and EP of Real Husbands of Hollywood and EP and scribe of Grown-ish. It follows a young man, Merlin (Spence Moore II), who moves to Las Vegas to pursue his dream of becoming a magician after losing the woman of his dreams....
Deadline

Jean Smart, Kiernan Shipka, Alexandra Daddario, Charlie Plummer Starring In Limelight And eOne’s ‘Wildflower’; Morning Moon, Hunting Lane Producing

EXCLUSIVE: Limelight and eOne have set an all-star cast for its upcoming drama Wildflower including Jean Smart, marking her the first film project she has signed on to since winning her Best Actress Emmy. Starring alongside Smart are Kiernan Shipka, Alexandra Daddario, Dash Mihok, Charlie Plummer and Samantha Hyde. Limelight...
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in November 2021

Black western The Harder They Fall, Halle Berry’s Bruised and the final season of Narcos: Mexico are among the highly anticipated movie and TV titles set to release on Netflix in November. With an all-star cast including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo and LaKeith Stanfield, the Jeymes Samuel-directed and Jay-Z-produced The Harder They Fall is one of the fall’s most anticipated films. Hitting Netflix Nov. 3, the movie follows outlaw Nat Love (Majors) after he discovers his enemy and his parents’ murderer Rufus Buck (Elba) has been released from prison. Uniting his gang, Love tracks down...
justjaredjr.com

Brett Gray, Ella Purnell & More Attend 'Star Trek: Prodigy' Screening

Brett Gray and Ella Purnell stepped out for the tastemaker reception and screening of their new animated series Star Trek: Prodigy held at Lombardi House on Wednesday (October 27) in Los Angeles. The pair voice Dal and Gwyn, respectively, and were joined by their co-stars Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk) and Dee...
FanSided

How and when to watch Star Trek: Prodigy when it debuts this month

Star Trek: Prodigy debuts just in time for Halloween. Star Trek: Prodigy is the new show aimed at kids (but made with adults in mind) that will be debuting later this week. The show will follow a group of kids that escape a work camp and find their way onto a lost Federation ship. The ship, named the U.S.S. Protostar, comes with a major upgrade from past Starfleet vessels; a Captain Kathryne Janeway hologram. The hologram is an emergency command hologram and will serve as a mentor of sorts for the ship’s young crew.
IGN

How Captain Janeway Came Back for a New Star Trek With Prodigy

The new animated series Star Trek: Prodigy features the return of Kate Mulgrew as Captain Kathryn Janeway... or more specifically, Hologram Kathryn Janeway, the guiding force aboard the show's starship, the USS Protostar. But how exactly did Mulgrew wind up coming back to the Star Trek world to reprise her most famous character? We spoke to the Star Trek: Prodigy cast about their new characters, including Mulgrew and her co-stars Brett Gray (Dal), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), and Ella Purnell (Gwyn), plus executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman and director and co-executive producer Ben Hibon. And of course the biggest question we had about Prodigy, the newest of the many Star Trek shows, was how exactly did Trek mega-producer Alex Kurtzman manage to lure Mulgrew back? And what does it mean for the world of Star Trek: Prodigy and its younger characters. After all, this isn't reqlly Captain Janeway who Mulgrew is playing, but rather a Hologram Janeway based on her Star Trek: Voyager character! The one-hour Star Trek: Prodigy premiere hits on Thursday, Oct. 28, on Paramount+ in the U.S. Prodigy will also be available on Paramount+ in international territories including Latin America, the Nordics, and Australia.
FanSided

Star Trek: Prodigy cast talks about the Star Trek message

Star Trek: Prodigy hopes to continue the Star Trek message. Star Trek’s newest shows, Strange New Worlds and Prodigy seem to be the start of something new for the ViacomCBS brand. After going “darker” and losing the Star Trek message with shows like Lower Decks, Picard, and Discovery in an attempt to try out new ideas, they’re going back to that idea with the next crop of new shows.
TV Fanatic

Star Trek: Prodigy Creators and Director Discuss the Heart of Trek

On October 28, Paramount+, in partnership with Nickelodeon, will launch Star Trek: Prodigy, the first Trek series created specifically for a target audience of young people. This is a show that comes to the table with an exceptional pedigree in creativity. Creators Dan and Kevin Hageman are a powerhouse brother duo with writing credentials for long-running popular animated series such as Netflix's Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia and Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu.
nbcboston.com

Set Phasers to Fun! ‘Star Trek: Prodigy' Puts a Young Crew at the Helm

Almost exactly 55 years ago, the original “Star Trek” series starring William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy took viewers across the galaxy, to explore brave new worlds. Now the legacy of what Gene Roddenberry created continues in the new Nickelodeon Animation Studios series, “Star Trek: Prodigy.”. Rather than adults at the...
Variety

Katie Holmes Directing, Co-Writing, Producing and Starring in ‘Rare Objects’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Katie Holmes has found her next project. The “Dawson’s Creek” and “Wonder Boys” actress will star in “Rare Objects,” in addition to directing, producing and co-writing the adaptation of Kathleen Tessaro’s novel of the same name. Production on the film has started in New York with Yale Productions and Holmes’ Lafayette Pictures producing the movie. Phaedon Papadopoulos co-wrote the script. The film is also produced by Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman and Jesse Korman of Lafayette Pictures/Yale Productions with Shaun Sanghani of SSS Entertainment. Mark Maxey is also a producer. “Rare Objects” tells the story of a young woman with a traumatic past...
Deadline

Aimee Garcia & Freddie Prinze Jr. To Star In Netflix Holiday Rom-Com From Director Gabriela Tagliavini

EXCLUSIVE: Aimee Garcia (Dexter, Lucifer) and Freddie Prinze Jr. (She’s All That, Scooby-Doo) have signed on to star in an untitled holiday rom-com that Gabriela Tagliavini (Despite Everything) is directing for Netflix. Pic centers on Angelina, a pop star feeling career burnout, who escapes to grant a young fan’s wish in small town New York. There, she not only finds the inspiration to revitalize her career, but also a shot at true love. Jennifer C. Stetson and Paco Farias wrote the original screenplay, with Michael Varrati handling revisions. German Michael Torres is producing for GMT Films, alongside Lucas Jarach, with Eric Brenner serving as...
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in November

As the end of the year begins, Netflix is set to remove a number of TV shows and movies from its streaming service. Among the films that will disappear from Netflix queues is Ryan Coogler’s 2013 feature directorial debut Fruitvale Station, starring Michael B. Jordan and Octavia Spencer. Jack Black’s feel-good comedy School of Rock will also depart from the streaming platform. The 2003 film, written by Mike White, follows a struggling musician who pretends to be a substitute teacher. White also acts in the movie alongside Joan Cusack, Sarah Silverman and Miranda Cosgrove. Other films that will no longer be available to...
HollywoodLife

‘The Masked Singer’ Preview: The Skunk Reveals A New Clue With The Time Machine — Watch

The celebrity panelists are still trying to guess the Skunk’s identity. She reveals a brand-new clue with a pager in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘The Masked Singer.’. Who is the Skunk? That is the big question. The Skunk is still in the running to get that Golden Mask trophy as the judges try to decipher her identity. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the October 20 episode of The Masked Singer, a new clue that could be a hint she’s a Dreamgirl!
TVLine

Johnny Galecki to EP '90s-Set Internet Startup Comedy in the Works at CBS

Have you ever wondered what Halt and Catch Fire would look like as a multi-camera comedy? If so, you may be in luck. CBS has put into development AOK, a ’90s-set workplace sitcom from executive producers Johnny Galecki (The Big Bang Theory) and John Quaintance (Will & Grace), Deadline reports. The potential series, which is being penned by Quaintance, revolves around “a group of young and mostly idealistic entrepreneurs” at an “underdog Internet company in pre-America Online 1991… who work together, hang out together, and fall in and out of love with each other, all while trying to change their world,...
TV SERIES
lrmonline.com

Producers Discuss Animated Project Star Trek: Prodigy For New Generation [Roundtable Interview]

Many generations grew up with the Star Trek franchise in the past fifty-five years of its existence. In the past few years, many versions of Star Trek spawned for different audiences, including Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, and even adult animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks. Now Paramount+ and Nickelodean launched the animated series Star Trek: Prodigy to introduce the franchise to future generations.
TV SERIES
trekcore.com

Watch New Preview Clips from the STAR TREK: PRODIGY Premiere, PLUS: Kate Mulgrew Talks About Returning to Kathryn Janeway

We’re just a few days away from the premiere of Star Trek: Prodigy, and during yesterday’s Sunday NFL coverage, CBS released two new clips from the upcoming series debut. The first clip from “Lost & Found” features purple teenager Dal (Brett Gray) trying to make his escape from the Tars Lemora mining asteroid, where he and the other members of the Star Trek: Prodigy cast begin their adventure — as he races towards (hopeful) freedom, he’s watched by The Diviner (John Noble), the overlord of the prison colony.
