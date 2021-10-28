CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eton to offer generic Carbaglu

By Sandra Levy
drugstorenews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEton will work with Novitium to bring generic Carbaglu to patients later this year. Eton Pharmaceuticals has acquired the U.S. marketing rights to carglumic acid tablets. The product’s ANDA, which is owned by Novitium Pharma, was approved by the Food and Drug...

www.drugstorenews.com

