Bulletproof unveils immune-boosting beverage mix

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. If you don’t want an aching throat, stuffed-up sinuses or any of the other hallmark symptoms of cold and flu season, you’ve got to get your immune system in shape. There are plenty of tips, tricks and even over-the-counter remedies that promise to give you better immunity – but that doesn’t mean you should use them. It might surprise you, but some of the best-known immunity-boosting advice is nothing more than a myth.

HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO