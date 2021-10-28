CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzonia, MI

Mills Community House launches capital improvement campaign

By Compiled by Michelle Graves
Cover picture for the articleBENZONIA — The historic Mills Community House has launched a $300,000 capital improvement campaign for a series of additions, repairs and renovations to the 110-year-old building. The building, located on Route 30 in Benzonia, was originally built as part of the Benzonia Academy, home to both the girl's dormitories...

