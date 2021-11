Buzzwords initially sting, but the more they’re employed, especially when there’s not much substance behind them, the more irrelevant they become. “Transparency” is the term buzzing around Supervisor Gerry Siller through our Letters page and columns and Town Hall. Charges of a lack of transparency on Mr. Siller’s part have been at times valid, but in most cases is simply not true. Cases where Mr. Siller hasn’t been upfront about decision-making must be addressed, and we believe he’s learning lessons. And it must be said that some — certainly not all — of his critics are happily floating conspiracy theories, using condescending dismissals of policy instead of debate, and disrupting meetings as a tactic to bait opponents.

SHELTER ISLAND, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO