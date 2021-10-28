CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

2023 Mini Countryman caught in the wild in new spy photos

By Byron Hurd
Autoblog
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe redesigned Mini Countryman has been spotted testing in the wild. Expected to debut for the 2023 model year, this redesign is expected to produce a more future-proof SUV that may not be quite so "mini" anymore. Yep, it looks big, and our spies said that impression carries over...

www.autoblog.com

Motor1.com

Mercedes-AMG EQE Spy Photos Capture Sedan With Little Camouflage

Mercedes introduced the EQE at last month's Munich Motor Show, joining the EQS and the brand's growing all-electric lineup. Shortly after that, the hotter AMG variant appeared out testing, though the automaker hid it under a full-body wrap. That covering is gone in the latest spy pics, which depict the car with just a sliver of its original camouflage, and they give us a good look at its AMG-inspired styling touches.
CARS
Motor1.com

2023 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Makes Spy Photo Debut

We've seen spy shots of the next-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC and of the AMG 63 range topper, but this is our first encounter of the "AMG Lite" version, which may or may not keep the "43" designation. German magazine Auto Bild reports the AMG C43 will be promoted to the C45 moniker for its next iteration, and if that's going to be the case, logic tells us so will the GLC 43 since it's more or less the same vehicle in a crossover body style.
CARS
BMW BLOG

SPIED: G60 BMW 5 Series Spy Photos and Details Revealed

The current G30 BMW 5 Series is getting a bit long in the tooth. While still a good car, its competition has passed it by, in terms of technology, style, and driving dynamics. So it needs a new model and the upcoming G60-generation 5 Series is going to be just that. Some new spy photos and some interesting new details have emerged, giving us some better insight into what the G60 5er is actually going to be like. (We don’t own the spy photos but they can be seen here)
CARS
theridgefieldpress.com

Review: Mini Cooper Countryman offers personality and sporty handling

The Mini Cooper is one of the success stories that began with the Plymouth PT Cruiser and the Volkswagen New Beetle — cars that were functionally modern but bore the unmistakable exterior features of an earlier time. Many of these cars, including the PT Cruiser, New Beetle and Chevrolet HHR, are long gone, but the Mini soldiers on, with multiple body styles and power options.
CARS
Carscoops

2024 MINI Countryman Makes Spy Debut Revealing Bigger Footprint

MINI is working on an all-new third-generation Countryman, which was spied for the first time and is expected to debut in 2023. Camouflage is covering pretty much every inch of the bodywork but it can’t hide the larger exterior dimensions of the new model, which – like its predecessor – will be a sibling to the BMW X1.
HOME & GARDEN
motor1.com

New BMW M4 CSL sounds menacing in Nurburgring spy video

BMW is prepping a hotter M4 variant, and a new spy video captures the coupe out testing at the Nurburgring race track. The video, which comes from the Automotive Mike YouTube channel, shows the M4 CSL being pushed hard around the famous track with its exhaust note bellowing out from behind it. The car is still covered in camouflage, though we have a good idea what the car will look like when it arrives.
CARS
BMW BLOG

New BMW X1 returns in spy video together with quad-pipe M35i

A small crossover based on a front-wheel-drive platform is far from being BMW’s most exciting product, but suffice it to say, the company’s accountants certainly love the X1. The popular SAV will transition to its third generation next year, and in the meantime, prototypes are undergoing final testing to iron out all the kinks before the big debut.
CARS
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Cars
Autoblog

Next-gen BMW M2 coming in 2023 with rumored 450 hp

Bimmerpost forum user ynguldyn, who regularly comes up with reliable gossip on what other forum members can look forward to from the Munich automaker, dropped a few tidbits on two much anticipated vehicles: the next-generation G87-series M2, and the first-generation G09-series XM, the luxury SUV once called the X8 that will be built at BMW's Spartanburg, South Carolina plant. The models are anticipated for different reasons; the M2 because it remains BMW's spiritual successor to the still-revered M3 models that BMW is beginning to wear like an albatross, the XM because it could be a cash cow that pays for BMW to keep doing fun BMW-like things. The internal name for the XM is supposedly "Project Rockstar."
SPARTANBURG, SC
Autoblog

BMW M3 CS and M4 CS could be automatic and AWD only

The web page Required Secondary Powers attempts to explain what additional powers heroes and superheroes need in order to make their primary power useful. Without some sort of massive internal gravity, "the Flash would liquefy from sheer Gs," and when it comes to Pokémon, "a lot of them must have pocket dimensions inside them to hold all that water/rock/webbing/snow/acid/etc." As we're seeing with more vehicles, manual transmissions and the rear-wheel drive alone cannot manage our lust for torque and horsepower, making automatic transmissions and all-wheel drive increasingly necessary secondary powers in performance cars. And so it is that BMW Blog says its sources report the coming M3 CS and M4 CS will only be available with automatic transmissions and BMW's xDrive AWD.
CARS
Autoblog

Sung Kang's rally-inspired Datsun 240Z leads Nissan's SEMA display

Nissan is set to make a big splash at the 2021 SEMA show with a bevy of modified cars. The rides tick boxes in both the off-road and motorsports columns, with a dash of rally history and a bit of star power mixed in. Leading the charge is the modified...
CARS
Motor1.com

New Ford Maverick Rattler Pickup Spied For The First Time

The 2022 Ford Maverick is newly on sale, though it appears that the Blue Oval is already looking toward the model’s future. Fresh spy shots have captured a camouflaged test vehicle, with the wrap covering everything below the truck’s greenhouse. It appears the pickup is trying to hide a revised lower front fascia, though that’s not the vehicle’s only difference from the standard Maverick.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

New Mini Special Edition Goes Goth

Everyone loves a modified Mini Cooper. That's just the basics of being a petrol head. The Mini Cooper has appeared in front of the public eye in a massive range of special editions over the years, and recently celebrated 60 years of John Cooper, but that hasn't stopped Mini UK from revealing yet another special edition. Called the Shadow Edition, the new special model is available on all models with Cooper and Cooper S engines and is even available on the Mini Electric. Like most special editions these days, this is merely an appearance package, and it's only available for UK customers at the moment, but we have to admit: it looks pretty good.
CARS
Autoblog

2022 BMW X3 Review | The Ultimate Selling Machine

The 2022 BMW X3 is an SUV with wide appeal. It offers numerous powertrain options with various degrees of performance and efficiency. Plus, there’s even the X4 if you wanted a different body style in exchange for less utility and more money out of your wallet. And while the X3...
CARS
Autoblog

Mini Hardtop next generation shown in first official photos

Undermining the work of spy photographers around the world, Mini gave us our first official look at the next-generation Hardtop by publishing a series of photos that show the hatchback wearing full camouflage. While the finer design details remain hidden, the shots are revealing enough to provide a very decent idea of what to expect — and what not to expect — from the fourth generation of this British icon.
CARS
AutoExpress

New BMW 3 Series Touring facelift spied

BMW is readying a mid-cycle refresh for the 3 Series, in a bid to fend off the Mercedes C-Class and impending new Audi A4. Our spies have caught the revised Touring estate model testing near the Nurburgring, revealing a subtle restyle beneath heavy camouflage at the front and rear. The most significant changes will be under the skin, however, with a new iDrive 8 infotainment system and electrification across the lineup.
CARS
Autoblog

2022 Range Rover configurator reveals pricing and options

Land Rover's fifth-generation Range Rover isn't scheduled to reach showrooms until spring 2022, but the British firm is already letting buyers configure the new SUV to their exact specifications. The online configurator has revealed pricing and the list of extra-cost options. Buyers will have three basic models to choose from:...
BUYING CARS
Autoblog

Prototype 2000 Mustang SVT Cobra R intake manifold found in a basement

Before there was the Mustang Shelby GT 500, there was the Mustang SVT Cobra, produced from 1994 to 2004. Three times during that 10-year period, the gearheads at SVT produced a track-rat Cobra R. The last, in 2000, was an ultra-hardcore beast with a 5.4-liter modular V8 cranking out a likely underrated 385 horsepower and 385 pound-feet of torque — this was a year before the Chevy Corvette Z06 showed up with 385 hp and 380 lb-ft. John Coletti, Ford's Special Vehicle Engineering manager at the time, said of this model, "Everything we've done on this car is a notch or several notches above anything we've done before," and, "This 2000 Cobra R pushes the performance envelope far beyond the capabilities of any previous Mustang."
CARS
thedrive

Lifted Ford Maverick on 32-Inch Tires Looks Like a Real Truck

We've seen how Ford's new truck looks closer to the ground. The opposite doesn't look so bad, either. I know I'll get angry comments and emails for calling the unibody Ford Maverick a real truck, but that's okay. I've driven it and, yes, even towed with it, so I can confidently say it's worthy of the "pickup" title. And while it shares a platform with the humble Bronco Sport, that's actually good news for its off-road credentials. Likewise, that means aftermarket support is steadily flooding in—take this lifted Maverick on knobby 32-inch tires as proof.
CARS

