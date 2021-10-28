2023 Mini Countryman caught in the wild in new spy photos

The web page Required Secondary Powers attempts to explain what additional powers heroes and superheroes need in order to make their primary power useful. Without some sort of massive internal gravity, "the Flash would liquefy from sheer Gs," and when it comes to Pokémon, "a lot of them must have pocket dimensions inside them to hold all that water/rock/webbing/snow/acid/etc." As we're seeing with more vehicles, manual transmissions and the rear-wheel drive alone cannot manage our lust for torque and horsepower, making automatic transmissions and all-wheel drive increasingly necessary secondary powers in performance cars. And so it is that BMW Blog says its sources report the coming M3 CS and M4 CS will only be available with automatic transmissions and BMW's xDrive AWD.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO