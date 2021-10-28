2023 Mini Countryman caught in the wild in new spy photos

Before there was the Mustang Shelby GT 500, there was the Mustang SVT Cobra, produced from 1994 to 2004. Three times during that 10-year period, the gearheads at SVT produced a track-rat Cobra R. The last, in 2000, was an ultra-hardcore beast with a 5.4-liter modular V8 cranking out a likely underrated 385 horsepower and 385 pound-feet of torque — this was a year before the Chevy Corvette Z06 showed up with 385 hp and 380 lb-ft. John Coletti, Ford's Special Vehicle Engineering manager at the time, said of this model, "Everything we've done on this car is a notch or several notches above anything we've done before," and, "This 2000 Cobra R pushes the performance envelope far beyond the capabilities of any previous Mustang."
