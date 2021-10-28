Garage Fit Steel Parallettes for Handstands, Dips

As the colder weather sets in and the sun makes less of a daily appearance, it’s easy to find yourself feeling a little down. The holidays are, of course, on the horizon, but there’s something about leaving the summer behind that just makes most people feel less like smiling. It turns out, if the disappearance of sunny summer makes you feel particularly down, you’re not alone.
A condition called seasonal affective disorder (SAD) could be the root cause of your seasonal mood shifts.
What is SAD?
Seasonal affective disorder, or SAD, is a condition that affects approximate 10 million Americans. It typically takes...
