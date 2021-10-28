CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers

Garage Fit Steel Parallettes for Handstands, Dips

By Fitify
fitnessgizmos.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is another set of parallettes that you can use to take your handstands to the...

www.fitnessgizmos.com

Comments / 0

Related
fitnessgizmos.com

Titan Fitness Plate Loadable Seated Dip Machine

Here is a seated exercise machine that helps you take your arm training to the next level. The Titan Fitness Plate Loadable Seated Dip Machine has a heavy duty construction and can be set up in minutes. It lets you add weigh plates to take your tricep training to the next level.
FITNESS
fitnessgizmos.com

Weider Platinum Utility Bench & Squat Rack

Here is another exercise bench and squat rack that helps you get a more complete exercise in your home gym. The Weider Platinum Utility Bench & Squat Rack comes with everything you need to perform squats, deadlifts, and rackpulls. It also has a leg developer to work your quads and hamstrings.
WORKOUTS
fitnessgizmos.com

FLEXELL Fitness Parallettes & Table

Here is a table that turns into a fitness training system for over 30 exercises at home or in your backyard. The FLEXELL by LeGanz is a set of 3-in-1 parallettes that you can use for a full body workout. You can use them with elastic bands to work more muscles in your body.
WORKOUTS
fitnessgizmos.com

Resolve Fitness R1 Dual Air Cycle

Here is an infinite air resistance exercise bike that takes your cardio and endurance to the next level. The Resolve Fitness R1 Dual Air Cycle has 21″ steel fan blades and a multi-grip handlebar design. Its LCD computer shows time, distance, RPM, and programs. You may want to also check...
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steel
fitnessgizmos.com

FlexiSpot Under Desk Treadmill with Ultrasonic Sensors

Here is another compact treadmill that you can easily fit under your desk. The FlexiSpot Under Desk Treadmill is only 6.7 inches thick. It comes with wheels, so you can easily move it around. The treadmill has a 47.2 x 18″ running belt. It can handle users up to 220lbs.
ELECTRONICS
fitnessgizmos.com

Hammer Cardio BT 5.0 Exercise Bike with App

Here is another app connected exercise bike that gives you a good workout indoors. The Hammer Cardio BT 5.0 exercise bike is compatible with BitGym, Kinomap, and iConsole+. It comes with 12 different programs for beginners to more advanced users. You may want to also check out:. PROGEAR 750 Bluetooth...
FITNESS
fitnessgizmos.com

V-Bar Row Platform for Barbell Training

Here is a V-bar row platform that helps you take your barbell training to the next level. It is easy to install and comes with comfortable handles, so you can stay focused on your workouts. It measures 210 x 190mm. Simply put one end of the bar in the platform and load your barbell for your strength training routines.
WORKOUTS
Food52

The Best Kitchen Countertops for Your Home, According to Design Pros

The world of kitchen countertop materials can be a baffling one. There’s just so much to consider—from the type of look you want for your space to the material that’s going to function best for your home, family, or cooking style. Countertop selection is also uniquely individual—while there are trends that come and go, ultimately selections must be tailored to the designer, client, or homeowner choosing them. “Many materials come with a long list of upkeep demands, while others are extremely resilient,” says Remodelista’s Christine Chang Hanway. “Be realistic about how much effort you’re willing to put into the care of your countertops.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
Sourcing Journal

Why Polartec Picked Peppermint for Performance Fabrics

The all-natural ingredient will replace a metal-based agent in the material innovator’s line of performance fabrics. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
APPAREL
fitnessgizmos.com

IronMind Twist Yo’ Wrist: Lower Arm Training Tool

Meet the IronMind Twist Yo’ Wrist: a fitness tool that takes your lower arm training to the next level. It can work your elbows to your fingertips. It focuses on a thumbs-up position. It comes with a 4″ polymer roller with 4′ climbing-grade cord. More gadgets like this ➡️ :...
FITNESS
fitnessgizmos.com

Aeroski Power Pro Downhill Skiing Machine for VR Fitness

Meet the Aeroski Power Pro: a cardio machine that emulates the movement of downhill skiing to help you get fitter. It combines with a VR headset to give you a more immersive experience. This exercise machine goes easier on your joints while boosting your endurance. It comes with 3 levels of resistance.
ELECTRONICS
fitnessgizmos.com

The Stacker Plate Loadable Grip Trainer

Here is another tool that helps you strengthen your wrists and hands. The Stacker is plate loadable and lets you try challenging brick lifts. It comes with 8″ loading surface and can take standard plates. More gadgets like this ➡️ : here. The Stacker can be useful for climbers, parkour...
TECHNOLOGY
fitnessgizmos.com

BackAware Belt Promotes Proper Exercise Form

Lifting weight and doing other exercises can put unnecessary stress on your back if you don’t maintain a good form. The BackAware Belt can help. It is a wearable device that gives you instant feedback, so you can maintain better lifting posture. You can not only use it during exercise but also at work.
WORKOUTS
SPY

This Year, Fight the Winter Blues With a SAD Lamp

As the colder weather sets in and the sun makes less of a daily appearance, it’s easy to find yourself feeling a little down. The holidays are, of course, on the horizon, but there’s something about leaving the summer behind that just makes most people feel less like smiling. It turns out, if the disappearance of sunny summer makes you feel particularly down, you’re not alone. A condition called seasonal affective disorder (SAD) could be the root cause of your seasonal mood shifts. What is SAD? Seasonal affective disorder, or SAD, is a condition that affects approximate 10 million Americans. It typically takes...
MENTAL HEALTH
fitnessgizmos.com

KULAX Recharbeable Leg Massager

Here is another leg massager that helps relax your muscles and improve blood circulation. The KULAX Leg Massager is USB rechargeable and has 3 modes. It has 2000mAh battery capacity. It can handle legs from 26 to 46cm sizes. You may want to also check out:. This leg massager uses...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy