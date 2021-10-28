MFL Spanish Teacher - Worcestershire - January to July 2022

Are you a qualified MFL teacher who holds UK QTS or QTLS and recent UK classroom experience?

Are you a passionate linguist, who can teach GCSE Spanish and French to KS3?

Academics Worcester are exclusively supporting a popular east Worcestershire secondary school to appoint an influential MFL teacher. The head of department requires an enthusiastic Teacher of Spanish who can also confidently teach KS3 French. This position is working 3 days per week, starting January 2022 until the end of the academic year.

This is a fantastic opportunity to join a vibrant and welcoming MFL team, where you will contribute to their continued success. The department is a thriving faculty in which the successful teacher will have the opportunity to share ideas and best practices with like-minded colleagues.

The successful MFL Spanish Teacher - Worcestershire - January to July 2022 will:

Have an innovative and versatile approach to teaching and learning, and create a stimulating environment that lays a foundation for all students to develop an interest in languages

Be a committed and energetic specialist, who can inspire and motivate all students to achieve their full potential

Have high expectations, an excellent command of the classroom and the expertise to maintain good behaviour

Have right to work in the UK

Hold a UK teaching qualification: QTS/QTLS

Possess an enhanced DBS certificate that is registered on the Update Service or be willing to apply for a new one

The school supports the professional development of teachers at all stages in their careers ... this is an excellent opportunity for established MFL Teachers looking to showcase their teaching skills in a new school or for Early Career Teachers / Newly Qualified Teachers searching for experience before applying for a permanent post.

The school are looking to secure a MFL Spanish Teacher - Worcestershire - January to July 2022 asap. To register your interest, call Claire on 01905 20600 or email your CV directly to claire.gill@academicsltd.co.uk

Alternatively...

Like the sound of the school but wrong subject?

Right subject but wrong location?

Or are you a qualified Modern Foreign Languages Teacher who is searching for the FLEXIBILITY of DAILY and SHORT TERM supply teaching?

Would you like to teach in a VARIETY of Worcestershire secondary and middle schools WITHOUT the additional RESPONSIBILITIES of planning and marking?

No problem - as WORCESTERSHIRE'S LEADING SUPPLY TEACHING AGENCY, we are confident that we can help you!

We support schools in and around: Worcester, Bewdley, Bromsgrove, Droitwich, Evesham, Hagley, Kidderminster, Malvern, Pershore, Stourport and Redditch with their long and short term recruitment and supply cover needs. Contact us for a confidential and informal chat.

Academics are committed to safer recruitment, safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people, we expect every MFL Spanish Teacher - Worcestershire - January to July 2022 start to share this commitment.