CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yucca Valley, CA

Lauren Cho case: Human remains found in Yucca Valley identified as missing NJ woman, coroner says

ABC7
ABC7
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f9J6j_0cfPLHbp00

Human remains that were found in the Yucca Valley desert earlier this month have been positively identified to be Lauren Cho, a 30-year-old New Jersey woman whose disappearance in the summer prompted a widespread search, authorities confirmed Thursday.

"The cause and manner of death is pending toxicology results," the Coroner Division of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a statement. No other details about the investigation were released Thursday.

On June 28, Lauren "El" Cho was staying with friends, including her ex-boyfriend, at a home on Benmar Trail in Yucca Valley, about 12 miles from Joshua Tree National Park. The friends said she was "upset and presumably walked away from the resort, leaving behind her personal belongings," according to the Sheriff's Department.

Her ex-boyfriend reported her missing about three hours after she disappeared. Investigators have said the ex-boyfriend "indicated she was suffering from mental distress."

Extensive searches by air and ground were conducted, and missing-person flyers with Cho's description and photos were posted throughout the area.

After Brian Laundrie death, family says they will not hold funeral service

Brian Laundrie's skeletal remains were given to a forensic anthropologist to determine the cause of death.

"We have gone thousands of miles and tirelessly went to gas stations and pasted up flyers in the low desert, the high desert," a friend, Jeff Frost, said. "We went out to San Diego because she said in the week before she disappeared that she just wanted to go to the beach."

On Oct. 10, authorities announced the discovery of human remains in an area described as "rugged terrain of the open desert of Yucca Valley."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Sheriff's Department's dispatch center at (760) 956-5001 or Detective Ables at (760) 366-4175.

The CNN Wire contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Yucca Valley, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
City
Yucca Valley, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Remains#Coroner#Cnn Wire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
81K+
Followers
8K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy