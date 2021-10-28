Deputies: Florida toddlers drown in neighbor’s swimming pool after grandmother reports them missing

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Two toddlers drowned in a neighbor’s swimming pool after they were reported missing by their grandmother, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a 2-year-old boy and a 3-year-old boy were found floating in a nearby pool in the 600 block of Northeast Second Street in Belle Glade.

Detectives said the boys were being watched by their grandmother.

They were playing in the back screened-in patio when their grandmother noticed they were no longer there and she began to search for them, deputies said.

After searching for about 30 minutes, the grandmother told deputies that the boys were missing.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office aviation located the children in a neighbor’s pool, investigators said.

The children were removed from the pool and deputies performed CPR on them.

The children were taken to a hospital, where they were both pronounced dead.

Deputies said the investigation is in the preliminary stages. More information will be released once it becomes available.