Sports Coaches (Football & Netball)

The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GjNoS_0cfPJw9000

We are seeking experienced Football and Netball coaches who can support the coaching of pupils from beginners to performance level.

These roles will commence on 10th January 2022 until 26th March 2022.

Previous experience of playing and coaching these sports is essential.

For further details and to apply please click the apply button.

We reserve the right to appoint at any stage during the application process.

St Edward’s School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Applicants must be willing to undergo child protection screening, including checks with past employers and the Disclosure and Barring Service.

Registered Charity No: 309681.

