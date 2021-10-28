CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston Museum set to open area’s first historical escape room

By Amber Lollar Senior Reporter
thehendersonnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGaston Museum’s latest attraction, the White’s Original Tent House Escape Room Adventure is finally ready to open its doors this Thursday, Oct. 28. Visitors will step into the only remaining Tent House in East Texas and with their expertise, see just how fast they can escape...

www.thehendersonnews.com

wiproud.com

The Rassbach Museum’s second annual historic haunted house competition

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A spooky competition in Menomonie is challenging participants to think outside the box. The Rassbach Museum is hosting its second annual historic haunted house competition. Contestants create an original haunted house with an accompanying back story combining creativity and Halloween spirit. Amber Kersting entered last years...
MENOMONIE, WI
theiet.org

Escape Rooms arrive at National Museum of Computing

The National Museum of Computing (TNMOC) in Bletchley, Milton Keynes, has announced the launch of an escape room programme, which will challenge participants to complete a series of problems inspired by the history of computing technology. Participants must band together with their teammates to crack the problems against the pressures...
MUSEUMS
Kearney Hub

Kearney Area Children's Museum opens renovated bank exhibit

KEARNEY — Kids can learn how to use money wisely at the newly renovated bank exhibit at the Kearney Area Children’s Museum, 5827 Fourth Ave. The exhibit, sponsored by First National Bank of Omaha, also teaches elementary math skills. Kids can learn about being a bank teller and the importance...
KEARNEY, NE
ArchDaily

The World’s First Fully Accessible Art Depot Museum is Opening to the Public

The World’s First Fully Accessible Art Depot Museum is Opening to the Public. MVRDV's Depot Boijmans Van Beuningen, the world’s first fully accessible art depot, is opening its doors to the public this weekend. The official opening ceremony is taking place on November 5th, and the public will be able to visit from Saturday 6th of November onwards. Located at Museumpark in the center of Rotterdam, the reflective structure features exhibition halls, a rooftop garden, and a restaurant, and offers a behind-the-scenes look into the world of museums, making art collections accessible to the public.
MUSEUMS
coloradoboulevard.net

Kidspace Children’s Museum Announces First Annual Winter Frolic

Starting November 19 and running through January 9, 2022, Kidspace Children’s Museum will transform into a land of wonder and delight at its first annual Winter Frolic. The inspiration behind this seven-week celebration was to design a joyful space for children and families to share the magic of the holidays together. The Kidspace Winter Frolic is an event where little ones feel free to explore, create, and celebrate with their families.
MUSEUMS
Shore News Network

Lakewood historical museum now open in Pine Park

Dr. Stan Liptzin, president of the Lakewood Historical Society, announced that the Sheldon Wolpin Lakewood Historical Museum, 500 Country Club Drive (off County Line Road) in Pine Park is now open to the public Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Docents are available to give guided tours of the museum and all displays.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
lstribune.net

“A Deadly Combination” Historical Escape Room Adventure

The Lone Jack Historical Society has planned another truly unique, interactive, fun fundraising event for the first three weekends (6-7, 13-14, and 20-21) in November,. For this limited time engagement, gather your friends to step back in time to 1900 in eastern Jackson County. You step out of your vehicles...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
alvareviewcourier.com

New school museum to be open during Kiowa's Fall Fest Sunday

This Sunday is not only Halloween, but it's Kiowa's Fall Fest from 2 to 5 p.m. There's all kinds of fun games, pumpkin carving and decorating contests, and Halloween costume contests. A highlight is the meat smoking contest and meal served downtown at 5 p.m. If you haven't stopped by...
KIOWA, OK
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

TexaKona’s coffee museum opens at historic flour mill in McKinney

TexaKona Coffee Roasters opened its coffee museum in late October. The coffee roastery announced over the summer that it was expanding to a second location at the historic McKinney flour mill, located at 407 E. Louisiana St., Ste. 101, McKinney. TexaKona continues to operate its roastery at 3103 N. McDonald St., McKinney. TexaKona Coffee Gallery + Gifts provides a coffee museum experience and gift shop with freshly roasted coffee bags, custom gift sets, coffee gear and more. The museum offers beverages in bottles and cans, and later this year TexaKona’s next project, TexaKona FM: Beverages & Bites is expected to open in the same location and will be more of a coffee shop. The coffee shop component will offer 107 drinks in a music-themed environment as a tribute to vinyl rock as well as pastries and snacks. 214-785-5282. www.texakona.com/about-3.
MCKINNEY, TX
northeastnews.net

Museum opening for Northeast

The Kansas City Museum at historic Corinthian Hall is nearing completion after a $22 million restoration and renovation project. Northeast residents have long been advocates for saving the museum, which had fallen into disrepair. On Saturday, October 16, residents of Historic Northeast had the opportunity to see a sneak peek of the renovation and the first exhibits.
KANSAS CITY, MO
littlerocksoiree.com

The Collector's Series Exhibit Opens at Esse Purse Museum

The Esse Purse Museum is launching a new temporary exhibit titled "The Collector’s Series," opening with its first of three collections on Tuesday, Oct. 26. According to the museum, "The Collector’s Series" celebrates the joy people find through collecting and displaying objects special to them. Each portion of the series offers visitors an exclusive look into the private collections of three Little Rock women.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
clearwatertribune.com

Clearwater Historical Museum receives donation

Connie Connolly Flowers recently donated a round head rig saw blade from a lumber mill to the Clearwater Historical Museum. The saw is painted with different aspects of the timber industry from cruising timber to saw filer. The illustrations were painted on the 4.5 foot diameter blade by Jean Allison, Kamiah. It took Allison more than a year to complete the paintings. Flowers donated the saw in loving memory of her husband, Rob Flowers. Shown from left are Jim Butler, Mike Goodwin, Tom Maddox, Tia Pomponio and Connie Connolly Flowers.
CLEARWATER, ID
heraldstandard.com

Historical Society to present ‘Mystery at the Museum’

Area residents are being invited to solve Greene County Historical Society’s unique “Mystery at the Museum” on Saturday, Oct. 30. During the event, participants will be asked to solve the murder of a fictional character, Father Richter Casey, a priest who once visited the museum to rid the premises of evil spirits. Participants will follow clues, solve puzzles and help discover who the murderer is to “escape” the museum.
GREENE COUNTY, PA
everythinglubbock.com

Museum of Texas Tech University opens first clothing and textiles changing gallery

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Museum of Texas Tech University:. Now on exhibition at the Museum of Texas Tech University is Louise Hopkins Underwood: Lubbock Woman Who Improved Her Community and Looked Terrific Doing It! The exhibit focuses on the fashions worn by Louise Hopkins Underwood through her many years of serving the Lubbock community. The exhibition will run through Spring of 2022.
LUBBOCK, TX
Only In Northern California

Visit A Working Museum That’s Dedicated To Cable Car History At This Historic Spot In Northern California

Have you ever wondered exactly how cable cars became such a well-known symbol for San Francisco? It’s no secret that cable cars have played a huge role in The City’s history. In addition to their status as a beloved symbol, cable cars are a mode of transportation that persists to this day. There’s even a working museum where you can learn all about cable cars, their history, and how they work. In fact, this museum is the hub of the city’s cable car routes! You’ll be in the middle of the action when you visit this amazing museum, so consider this historic spot a must-visit.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

