With the new Act for Valorant only a week away, everyone is very excited to see what Riot Games has in store for the newest Agent to join the game. The next Agent, who goes by Deadeye, is scheduled to join the roster starting in this next Act. The fanbase knows very little about the coming addition, and Riot has just dropped its next hint as to who Deadeye might be.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO