CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Crane Lantern’: first trailer for Hilal Baydarov’s Tokyo competition title (exclusive)

By Madeleine Morgan
Screendaily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScreen can unveil the first trailer for Hilal Baydarov’s Crane Lantern, which is set to world premiere in the main competition at the 2021 Tokyo international Film...

www.screendaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

AFM: Berenice Bejo to Star in Lone Scherfig’s Adaptation of ‘The Movie Teller’

Bérénice Bejo, who rose to fame as the Oscar-nominated star of The Artist, is set to lead BAFTA nominee Lone Scherfig’s upcoming adaptation of The Movie Teller. Antonio de la Torre (Marshland) will also star in the film, first adapted by Palme D’Or nominee Walter Salles (The Motorcycle Diaries) and Rafa Russo from Hernán Rivera Letelier’s acclaimed novel. The Spanish language film is an autobiographical tale of life in the mining community of Chile’s Atacama Desert, and a tribute to the inspirational power of cinema. The Movie Teller is a Spanish, French and Chilean co-production and will shoot in the Atacama Desert in...
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

Romantic Comedies '70 Is Just a Number,' 'Till Sun Rises' Debut at AFM, Trailers Released (EXCLUSIVE)

Berlin-based Picture Tree International has picked up global sales rights to two Scandinavian romantic comedies – the Finland’s “70 Is Just a Number,” about an aging female pop singer, and Sweden’s “Till Sun Rises,” about two lovers who escape their respective marriages to come together at night with the help of an ancient and magic book.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Glover
Person
Carlos Reygadas
cineuropa.org

EXCLUSIVE: Trailer for Tallinn Black Nights Baltic Competition title The Generation of Evil

Dirty secrets, buried deep within the past lives of the local political elite, come back to haunt the town they have claimed as their own. Gintas is a retiring chief of police in an idyllic provincial town, and he is loved by the people, respected by friends and valued by his subordinates. He is also a member of a tight-knit group of local political elite, who have ruled the town for many years. The gruesome death of a district attorney, and Gintas’ best friend, comes just as he announces his candidacy for the post of the town’s mayor. The attorney general’s office sends in a special investigator, the young and ambitious Simonas, to investigate the case.
MOVIES
Screendaily

Tokyo’s animation section explores the influence of late master Yasuo Otsuka

The Japanese Animation section of this year’s Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF, October 30-November 8) will feature looks at both the past and present of the medium, as well as a retrospective of one of Japan’s best-loved special effects action series. The goal for the section, now in its third...
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crane Lantern#Tiff#Ucqar Film#Splendor Omnia Studios#Louverture Films#Mpm Premium#Azerbaijani
Screendaily

TIFF Director In Focus Keisuke Yoshida on choosing projects and manga adaptations

For the past few years, the Tokyo International Film Festival has selected an established Japanese filmmaker as the subject of a career retrospective. The list of luminaries celebrated so far includes Koji Fukada, Shunji Iwai, and the late Nobuhiko Obayashi. This year, the festival has taken a slightly different tack,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Drops First Trailer for Star Wars Gangster Series

The first look at The Book of Boba Fett dropped Monday — and it is clear there is a new Godfather on Tatooine. Not even two-minutes long, the teaser for the highly-anticipated Disney+ Star Wars gangster series packs a punch with a lot of action. It appears the program will pick up where Fett’s storyline concluded in season two of The Mandalorian, with the infamous bounty hunter taking over the throne of Jabba the Hutt. The notorious gangster Hutt met his demise in Return of the Jedi. Temuera Morrison once again reprises the role of Fett. Morrison played Jango Fett in the Star Wars prequels. Boba is a clone of Jango who was treated like a son. The Book of Boba Fett also stars Ming-Na Wen, who appeared in The Mandalorian. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer. The Book of Boba Fett drops on Disney+ on Dec. 29. Watch the first trailer for the series below.
MOVIES
Screendaily

‘Payback’: Tokyo Review

Brillante Ma Mendoza explores political corruption in this hip-hop-fuelled crime drama. Dir: Brillante Ma Mendoza. Philippines. 2021. 105 mins. The global art-circuit prestige of Filipino director Brillante Ma Mendoza may wax and wane — his last blaze of glory in that context was 2016’s Ma’ Rosa, which won a Best Actress prize for lead Jaclyn Jose in Cannes — but he continues to make energetic dramas on both sides of the art/genre divide. While 2019’s Mindanao took a family-melodrama approach to contemporary conflict and martial law in the Philippines, follow-up Gensan Punch, recently premiered in Busan, was a boxing movie steeped in street realism.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
Azerbaijan
NewsBreak
Movies
Place
Tokyo, JP
Screendaily

‘Raging Fire’: Tokyo Review

Benny Chan’s final film is an old-school action showdown between Donnie Yen and Nicholas Tse. Dir: Benny Chan. Hong Kong. 2021. 126 mins. An old-school Hong Kong action picture which pits seemingly invincible honest cop Bong (Donnie Yen) against his disgraced former colleague Ngo (an enjoyably evil Nicholas Tse), the final film from the late Benny Chan looks back to the explosive tradition of the 80s and 90s films of directors like Ringo Lam and Johnnie To. With its core themes of honour and loyalty, and a somewhat overlong running time, Raging Fire can get a little bogged down in sentiment. But the barrelling energy of the numerous thrilling action sequences, including a superb climactic fight in a church, will likely compensate for the occasional moments of flagging pace.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Crane Lantern’: Film Review | Tokyo 2021

According to former cop and convicted kidnapper Davud, an old legend about guiding cranes home through dark forests with carefully placed lanterns doubles as a trap for hunters to locate them. That’s an apt metaphor for both characters and Crane Lantern (‘Durna Cıragı‘) itself, Azerbaijani writer-director Hilal Baydarov’s second release in roughly a year, after the Venice bow of In Between Dying in 2020. Mexican filmmaker Carlos Reygadas and actor Danny Glover return as producers on some fairly familiar material. If it weren’t already clear from his first two features, Crane Lantern cements Baydarov’s place among current cinema’s most ethereal, existentially...
MOVIES
Screendaily

Korean Film Council to issue $10.4m in discounted cinema tickets to woo back audiences

The Korean Film Council (KOFIC) is underwriting discounted cinema tickets worth KW6,000 (. entice South Korean audiences back to cinemas after months of pandemic precautions. The government-funded organisation’s total budget for the scheme is $10.43m (KW12.19bn). It will offer the ticket discounts on a first-come-first-served basis with a weekly cap of 25% of the total budget until it runs out.
MOVIES
Screendaily

Fortissimo picks up Shinzo Katayama’s Busan title ‘Missing’ (exclusive)

Fortissimo Films has acquired rights outside Asia to Japanese thriller Missing, directed by Shinzo Katayama, which recently received its world premiere in the New Currents section of Busan International Film Festival. The film, which is a co-production with Korea, follows a father, depressed and in debt, who tells his daughter...
MOVIES
Screendaily

‘Arisaka’: Tokyo Review

Mikhail Red mixes action and social commentary in this tale of a lone cop fighting to stay alive. Dir: Mikhail Red. The Philippines. 2021. 96 mins. Mixing a chase thriller with social commentary, Arisaka stars Maja Salvador as a resourceful policewoman who must stay alive after a prized witness is gunned down in an ambush, leaving her as the only survivor of the assassination. The latest from Filipino filmmaker Mikhail Red starts off as a suspenseful crime drama before segueing into an acknowledgment of the indigenous peoples still living off the land — and of the lingering trauma of the 1942 Bataan Death March, which saw the forcible transfer of thousands of captured Filipino soldiers during World War II. But the high-minded approach ends up misfiring, diminishing the film’s genre trappings while failing to provide a trenchant cultural critique.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy