Huawei is reportedly poised to offload its x86 server business after US sanctions left it unable to buy the silicon it needs to build boxes, according to Bloomberg. Negotiations with possible buyers continue, with the newswire reporting that the purchaser is a consortium including a government-backed buyer who has asked not to be identified – at least not yet. The value is unknown but thought to be multiple billions of yuan – a billion yuan is around US$156M.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO